Messy is now available to pre-order on iTunes, ahead of its highly anticipated release on 21 October

Peter Andre has teased part of his son’s latest single, Messy, ahead of its release next month.

Junior Andre, who lives in Surrey, signed with Columbia Records in 2021, and released his debut single, Slide, in June this year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then the 17-year-old released demo’s to three more tracks; Messy, Forget and Splashin.

Junior Savva Andreas Andre and Peter Andre attend the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

He asked his 372.3k TikTok followers to “blow up the track you want me to release the most”.

Forget has 4763 likes and splashin has 4283 likes, whilst messy has over 15.4k likes on the video sharing platform.

Subsequently, Messy is now available to -order on iTunes, ahead of its highly anticipated release on 21 October.

Peter, 49, teased the demo of his son’s new song to his 1.8 million Instagram followers, urging them to pre-order the track.

Peter Andre attends the TRIC awards at Grosvenor House on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Mysterious Girl singer captioned the reel: “I love this kid too much. This is my life. He’s right I’m messy.

“So on that note, You can pre-order @officialjunior_andre brand new single Messy! Out on October 21st, link in bio.”

The video shows Peter trying to prepare a meal whilst Junior sings to his new song.

The lyrics go: “Diamonds all in your Fenty. Eat you up like it’s breakfast. Holding onto my necklace.

Junior Andre attends KISSTORY Festival 2021 at Streatham Common on September 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

“Girl this thing is expensive. Yeah, you’re a ten but you’re messy. Lashes all in my bed sheets.”

Choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips commented on the reel, saying that children are “the best thing that can happen in life”.

Whilst bodybuilder Ryan Crowley simply wrote: “Haha love it mate!!”

Junior himself has also teased a new verse of the song to his 536,000 Instagram followers.

The lyrics, which were not part of the demo, go: “You left my house with the lights on so how am I still in the dark?

“Locked yourself out, it’s alright love. I’ll turn it around, pick you up”

Youtuber Mike Fox said that the 17-year-old was “getting better by the f**ing day”.

Whilst dad Peter, R&B artist Ants XI, and musician Laura Doggett also left a comment on the reel.

The teenager is already following in his fathers footsteps, having performed live shows for his debut song Slide.

He performed at a Shutdown event in both Leeds and Sunderland in July.