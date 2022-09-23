Junior Andre: Peter Andre teases verse of his son’s latest single Messy
Messy is now available to pre-order on iTunes, ahead of its highly anticipated release on 21 October
Peter Andre has teased part of his son’s latest single, Messy, ahead of its release next month.
Junior Andre, who lives in Surrey, signed with Columbia Records in 2021, and released his debut single, Slide, in June this year.
Since then the 17-year-old released demo’s to three more tracks; Messy, Forget and Splashin.
He asked his 372.3k TikTok followers to “blow up the track you want me to release the most”.
Forget has 4763 likes and splashin has 4283 likes, whilst messy has over 15.4k likes on the video sharing platform.
Subsequently, Messy is now available to-order on iTunes, ahead of its highly anticipated release on 21 October.
Peter, 49, teased the demo of his son’s new song to his 1.8 million Instagram followers, urging them to pre-order the track.
The Mysterious Girl singer captioned the reel: “I love this kid too much. This is my life. He’s right I’m messy.
“So on that note, You can pre-order @officialjunior_andre brand new single Messy! Out on October 21st, link in bio.”
The video shows Peter trying to prepare a meal whilst Junior sings to his new song.
The lyrics go: “Diamonds all in your Fenty. Eat you up like it’s breakfast. Holding onto my necklace.
“Girl this thing is expensive. Yeah, you’re a ten but you’re messy. Lashes all in my bed sheets.”
Choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips commented on the reel, saying that children are “the best thing that can happen in life”.
Whilst bodybuilder Ryan Crowley simply wrote: “Haha love it mate!!”
Junior himself has also teased a new verse of the song to his 536,000 Instagram followers.
The lyrics, which were not part of the demo, go: “You left my house with the lights on so how am I still in the dark?
“Locked yourself out, it’s alright love. I’ll turn it around, pick you up”
Youtuber Mike Fox said that the 17-year-old was “getting better by the f**ing day”.
Whilst dad Peter, R&B artist Ants XI, and musician Laura Doggett also left a comment on the reel.
The teenager is already following in his fathers footsteps, having performed live shows for his debut song Slide.
He performed at a Shutdown event in both Leeds and Sunderland in July.
Shutdown is the biggest under 18s brand in the UK for artists and party goers alike. It is an indoor festival style live music show.