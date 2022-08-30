Christine and Paddy McGuiness announced their split in July, with the model now teasing fans that a show following her life could be coming soon

Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine have announced that they are separating. (Credit: Getty Images)

Model and television personality Christine McGuinness has dropped a major hint about a possible reality television show following her life.

It comes after she and husband Paddy McGuiness announced their split on social media last month.

Paddy and Christine have been together for many years, with the family recently being impacted by the autism diagnosis of their children, and Christine.

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple, and what Christine said about the show.

What did Christine McGuinness say about appearing on a reality show?

Christine has alluded to potentially rejoining the world of reality televison, following her stint on Real Housewives of Cheshire from 2018 to 2020.

During an Instagram Q&A session, one fan asked Christine: “Would you ever do your own TV show, like Ferne McCann and Billie Faiers?”

The two Only Way Is Essex ex-cast members went on to star in their own solo reality television shows after leaving the series.

In response to the question, Christine remained tight-lipped, only replying with a sealed lips emoji sign.

When another fan asked when Christine would next appear on television, she replied: “Later this year.”

There have been no official announcements in regards to a reality show following her life post-split, however Christine has definitely added to the rumours that she would be getting her own fly-on-the-wall reality series.

What did Paddy and Christine McGuinness say about splitting up?

The couple had confirmed they were breaking up via a joint statement posted to Instagram Stories.

However, they also said that, despite splitting, they remain living together.

The statement said: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life. Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment.”

How long had Paddy and Christine McGuinness been married for?

Paddy and Christine married on 4 June 2011 in a lavish ceremony at Thornton Manor in Wirral.

The two first met in 2007, at a fashion show in Liverpool.

Christine recalled the first time she met Paddy, telling the Liverpool Echo: “We had a mutual friend there who introduced us but I can’t say I was star-struck – I’d never seen him on anything.

“I knew who Peter Kay was, obviously, and I’d heard of Max & Paddy, but I didn’t realise it was him. He made me laugh, though, he is quite a charmer and we just clicked.”

Paddy and Christine started dating shortly after, with the Take Me Out host popping the question in 2008.

Do Paddy and Christine McGuinness have children?

The couple welcomed their first children, twins Penelope and Leo, in 2013.

They added to the family in 2016, welcoming a third child named Felicity.

All three of their children have been diagnosed with autism.

Christine herself was diagnosed with the condition later in life.

They opened up on their journey in raising three children with autism, as well as dealing with an adult diagnosis, in the BBC documentary Paddy and Christine: Our Family and Autism.

Prior to her own diagnosis, Christine was open about her concerns as a parent and if the diagnosis of her children could have been prevented.

However, after being diagnosed herself, she admitted that she had learned a lot about how autism works and presents.

Christine said: “I blamed myself a lot. Patrick worked away so much, and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mum, that was my choice.