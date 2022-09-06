Sara Holmes, also known as HojuSara, passed away after battling acute myeloid leukaemia

An Australian YouTuber who had battled leukaemia since May recorded a final heartbreaking message before her death.

Sara Holmes’ fiance Hyun confirmed that the video star had passed away on 1 September at the age of 31.

Holmes, also known as HojuSara, suffered from acute myeloid leukaemia for three months and was told by doctors in August that she had one more week to live.

In a 40-minute video, Hyun honoured his fiance’s dying wish by sharing the recorded voice message to Sara’s 350,000 subscribers.

Sara said: “If you’re listening to this, I love you all. If you’re listening to this, I am watching you all from the sky.

“I wanted to make it to the end. I will be taking care of you. Every time you see something beautiful, that will be me. This is not the end.”

Sara, who was born in Brisbane, captured her cancer journey on camera following her diagnosis in May.

She was shocked to find out she had cancer as she lived a healthy life, but knew something was wrong after she experienced muscle pain and blood clots.

The YouTuber lived in Korea with her fiance Hyun but returned to Australia to visit family when the symptoms first arose.

She continued in the voice note: “I’m still fighting. I am fighting. I wanted to spend more precious time with all of you. I wanted to send a message, but this came faster than I expected.

Sara’s fiance shared the news about her passing and her voice message on a Youtube video (Pic:Youtube/HojuSara)

“I have made so many good friends - I guess I have used up all of my luck. I have no regrets. I wanted to spend more time with you, but I will be watching over you.”

Sara accumulated a fanbase after sharing her love for Korean food from when she moved to the country with her fiance.

Fans flocked to share their condolences to Hyun and Sara’s family after he broke the news.

One commented: “It feels like I have lost a close friend and I never even met her. That’s how beautiful her personality was. Stay strong Hyun, we are here for you.”

While another said: “I’m speechless…and in tears. Such a young and beautiful soul. Thank you for sharing with us. My heart breaks for you and your family. Rest in peace, darling. Fly high.”

Sara’s fiance Hyun shared his thoughts about his late partner in the Youtube video saying it was the first time he had ever met “such a kind person.”