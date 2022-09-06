Presenter Gabby Logan’s husband has revealed his prostate cancer ‘shock’ diagnosis

The former Scotland international Kenny Logan has recently revealed his ‘huge shock’ at being diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 50.

Logan, who’s wife is BBC presenter Gabby Logan, was given the news of his diagnosis back in February and chose to have his prostate removed.

This news comes just days after former BBC presenter Bill Turnbull died after an ongoing fight with the same diagnosis.

He spoke to BBC Breakfast news saying he is now “95% back to normal” three months after his operation.

Logan won 70 caps for his country before retiring after the 2003 World Cup.

What has been said?

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the former winger said: “It’s hard because when you’re told you’ve got cancer - I literally fell over.

“I didn’t see it coming, no symptoms whatsoever, I had to go looking for it.

“I went to get a wellness check, I sat down with the guy and he said ‘Everything’s fine, your hormones are fine, but your PSA (Prostate-specific antigen) is high’

“So I got checked and very quickly within about three or four months I had a biopsy and they said there’s something there but we’ll just keep an eye on it.

Gabby Logan and husband Kenny Logan in 2011

“The big figure he said to me was ‘40% of your mates have got this and they just don’t know they’ve got it.

“And this year, February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer which was a huge shock.”

“I had to make some decsisions, three decisions. One - do you go for radiotherapy, take it out, or brachytherapy. So I decided to take it out.

“I’m now three months since the operation, had the prostate out, I’m probably 95% back to normal. I’m extremely lucky.”

Who is Kenny Logan?

Born in Stirling in 1972, Logan had football trials as a goalkeeper for Dundee United and Hearts before leaving school at 16 to begin his rugby career with his hometown club.

He first made his senior debut at 17 and soon moved across to what had just become Glasgow Rugby in 1996 with whom he made five appearances, scoring 31 points.

A year after, Logan moved to London Wasps where he stayed for seven seasons, helping them to win the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 1999 and 2000 as well as the 2002-03 Premiership Final.

He made 115 appearances for Wasps, scoring 862 points in the process before he moved back to Glasgow for one season.

The winger’s international debut came in 1992 against Australia at the age of 20. He came in and out of the side before fully cementing his position in the starting XV at the 1994 Five Nations Championships.

He won 70 caps over an 11-year period, scoring 20 tries in the process, before retiring in 2003.

Who is his wife, Gabby?

Kenny and Gabby Logan were married in July 2001 and have twins together.

Gabby Logan (nee Yorath) is a Welsh presenter and former rhythmic gymnast. She placed 11th in rhythmic gymnastics representing Wales at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland but soon moved into the world of presenting, joining Sky Sports in 1996.

Her early career then moved to ITV where the presented their UEFA Champions League coverage as well as reporting on the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

In 2007, Logan moved across to BBC where she has presented Final Score, the Six Nations Championships, the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and is an annual presenter for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.