The controversial influencer has appeared on TikTok after being banned from other platforms.

Despite an onslaught of negative comments and social media bans, Andrew Tate has resurfaced on social media.

TikTok removed his ability to post following the likes of Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, but that has not stopped videos of Tate from popping up on users For You Page’s.

Footage of the kickboxer has been uploaded on an account named @barukic, with a new video showing the controversial influencer on a yacht speaking to a group of men.

Tate can be heard talking to the crowd in the video, saying: “I’m on Rumble now guys. Go to Rumble.com. Find me on there.

Tate has resurfaced on a video sharing website called Rumble.

“I’ll be in Croatia for a week. So follow me on Rumble and I’ll put on Rumble where I’m going to be for any parties and you guys can come.”

Tate also encouraged the crowd to chant “f*** Instagram” to which they enthusiastically obliged.

The video has amassed 860,000 likes and has been watched five million times.

Rumble is an online video platform that advertises itself as a rival of YouTube.

Tate has made an account on Rumble called TateSpeech, which has already racked up over 380,000 subscribers.

His latest video was posted on 28 August and was titled ‘The Different Types of Losers’ - it has over 119,000 views.

Tate is resurfacing just weeks after he was banned from social media giants Facebook and Instagram.

Meta (who owns both platforms) banned the influencer after they stated that he had breached their rules around dangerous organisations or individuals.

He recently blew up on social media after videos of his controversial opinions went viral - he gained 11.6 billion views across various platforms.

Tate was banned from many social media platforms due to his damaging views.

Tate appeared on multiple podcasts and YouTube channels in recent months which only further spread his message.

His views have been described as “misogynistic” and his influence on a young male audience has been viewed as “concerning”.

Tate first rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother in 2016. He was removed from the show, after a video of him attacking a woman with a belt surfaced online.