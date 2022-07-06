Jake Paul will not fight Tommy Fury after the fight was cancelled for a second time on Wednesday following USA entry issues.

Jake Paul has now decided to cancel his fight with Brit Tommy Fury.

Doubt was cast over the fight last month when Fury was denied entry to the United States, and the issue has led to the fight being cancelled again.

The fight was set to take place at Madison Square Garden, and it attracted plenty of attention, with YouTuber Paul enjoying a strong start to his boxing career.

The popular social media figure is yet to lose after five fights, winning four by KO.

Fury was hoping to test that record in the August 6 fight, but he will not get the opportunity, and here we run you through all we know about the situation.

Why was the fight cancelled?

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury has been cancelled due to the latter fighter’s visa issues.

After being denied entry for a press event last month, Paul gave Fury until Wednesday to sort out the issues.

But after failing to do so, the fight was cancelled, and for a second time.

When was the first time?

The fight was originally set to take place back in December, but Fury pulled out due to injury issues.

The Brit suffered a broken rib and picked up a chest infection in the lead up to the fight, leading to the postponement.

What has Paul said?

Paul was not particularly happy to see the fight called off for a second time.

The 25-year-old confirmed on Wednesday: “Fury’s received a termination notice. Second time in a row he has pulled out.

“MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] did everything it could to help him and team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding.

“Second time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice.”

What has Fury said?

Fury told the BBC: “I’m gutted and disappointed in regards to the issues I have faced with entry into the USA. This is something that myself or my team could have never anticipated happening.

“The situation has been left with my lawyers as being denied entry to a country is obviously a very serious issue and it needs to be subsequently resolved.

Fury says he is ‘confident’ of rescheduling

“I am confident this fight will happen when this issue gets resolved and we come to a solution. I want to clarify that I will fight in a neutral country that both parties can enter. This can be any time, any place, anywhere.”

Despite those comments, it looks like it is going to take some convincing to get Paul on board after the two cancellations.

Will there be a fight?

Paul is still determined to go ahead with a fight at Madison Square Garden on August 6, as he details above.

The YouTuber will now search for another opponent at short notice, needing to find a replacement within a month.

Recent reports have suggested Paul will fight Hasim Rahman Jr, with talks said to be ongoing between the two parties.