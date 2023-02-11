France, Ireland and Scotland can win a Grand Slam in the Six Nations competition in 2023 - but can England?

The Six Nations is in full swing and three teams are still hunting for the ilustrious Grand Slam.

Ireland, Scotland and France are looking to stay on a roll and complete back-to-back wins. Meanwhile England, Italy and Wales are looking to get back on the right track with a bounceback victory.

All six teams are in with a chance of winning the Six Nations title going into the second round, but not all of the sides can win a Grand Slam. But what is it, which teams can win it and who has won the most?

What is a Grand Slam in the Six Nations?

In the rugby competition, the six participating teams are competing for the Six Nations title. But there is an extra prize, which is even more difficult to win.

A team can be crowned Six Nations champion even if they have lost a game during the course of the five rounds. The result is decided by the team with the most points at the end of the competition.

Teams earn four points for a win, two points for a draw and zero points for a loss. Bonus points can be earned if a team scores four tries or more in a match, or by losing by 7 points or less.

However if a team manages to win all five of their Six Nation matches they are named Grand Slam champion. It does not happen every year and has only been achieved 40 times in the century the competition has been running.

Who can win a Grand Slam in 2023?

Three teams are still in with a shout of being able to win a Grand Slam in this year’s Six Nations competition. France, Ireland and Scotland all won their first round games.

France survived a spirited Italy to win in Rome, Ireland outclassed Wales in the first game of the tournament and Scotland beat England for the third time in a row.

However Ireland and France will each other in the first match of the second round at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, meaning at least one team will be left unable to win a Grand Slam after the game (if it ends in a draw they are both unable to win it). Scotland take on Wales and if they win they’ll still be in with a chance of winning the Grand Slam.

Did France win the Grand Slam last year?

France lifted the Six Nations title in 2022 for the first time in 12 years and were also crowned Grand Slam champions. It was the first time since 2019 that a team won a Grand Slam.

In the 2010s, a Grand Slam was won five times including by England in 2016 during Eddie Jones’ first year with the team.

Who has won the most Grand Slams?

The Grand Slam was first won by Wales in 1908 and has been achieved 40 times in total. England have won the most Grand Slams with 13.

In the 21st century, Wales and France have won the most so far with four each. England and Ireland have won two Grand Slams since the year 2000.

Scotland are the only team not to have won a Grand Slam in the 21st century so far. The last time they won a Grand Slam was in 1990.