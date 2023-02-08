Warren Gatland looks to defend his impeccable record against the Scots as Gregor Townsend’s side aim to build on their Calcutta Cup victory last weekend.

Rugby’s Greatest Championship continues this weekend as the 2023 Six Nations enters round two where Ireland welcome France to Dublin and Italy head to Twickenham to face Steve Borthwick’s England.

Either side of those two compelling clashes is Scotland vs Wales, a match between two sides who had differing fortunes in their round one fixtures. Gregor Townsend’s team retained the Calcutta Cup with a superb 29-23 win in London while Warren Gatland’s return to Cardiff ended in a brutal 34-10 defeat to Ireland. The Kiwi coach does have an excellent record against the Scots though, having never lost to them while in charge of Wales. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this match including when and where it’s being played and what TV channel it will be on:

Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match date, kick off time and venue

Scotland vs Wales is the second match in round two of the 2023 Six Nations Championship and will be played on Saturday, February 11. The match is scheduled for a 4:45pm (GMT) kick off. Ireland vs France takes place earlier on Saturday at 2:15pm (GMT) while England vs Italy will be played on Sunday, February 12 with a 3:00pm (GMT) kick off.

Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh will be the venue for this year’s match between Scotland and Wales. The last time the Welsh visited the Scottish capital was in the 2021 Six Nations where they were 25-24 winners in a thrilling contest. Last year’s match in Cardiff was an equally close contest and was also won by Wales, ending 20-17.

How to watch Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match on UK TV

Scotland vs Wales in the 2023 Six Nations will be shown live on BBC One with coverage starting from 4pm (GMT) - 45 minutes before kick off. Gabby Logan will present the build up as well as half time and full time reaction from Murrayfield. The BBC and ITV/STV share coverage of the Six Nations Championship with certain matches selected by one broadcaster and others by the other.

Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match live stream

Scotland vs Wales in the 2023 Six Nations can be live streamed via the BBC Iplayer. The service is available to viewers who have a TV licence via web browsers and on Smart TVs. It can also be accessed on mobile devices through the BBC iPlayer app which can be downloaded in most mainstream app stores.

Scotland vs Wales Six Nations team news

Scotland are expected to welcome back British & Irish Lions forwards Zander Fagerson and Hamish Watson, with the Glasgow Warriors prop and the Edinburgh flanker having missed the opening match against England through injury. Fellow Lions forward Rory Sutherland also missed the match having suffered with injury this season but is in the full squad and could return to the match day 22.