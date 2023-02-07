Ireland will take on 2022 champions in Six Nations this weekend following their win over Wales last weekend. How to watch on UK TV

Ireland are the hot favourites to lift the 2023 Six Nations trophy and their campaign got off to a superb start after they thrashed Wales 24-10 in their own backyard. However, this weekend could see one of the toughest fixtures of the tournament as Andy Farrell’s side prepare to take on the 2022 champions France.

France had a much closer first round match than they had anticipated. Head coach Fabien Galthie is hoping to lead the side to become the first men’s team to win back-to-back Grand Slams, however a 29-24 win over Italy might have shaken the French side somewhat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2022 champions are missing several key players through injury, but will hope to quickly bounce back from last weekend’s lucky escape as they take on the world number one this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the match, Farrell said: “I think everyone realises what’s coming next week. We know what an outstanding side they are and the challenges they are going to bring. There’s one thing about an Irish crowd - when there’s a big game and they know they have to get behind the team they are the best in the world. There’s no doubt about that.”

All you need to know ahead of Ireland’s fixture against France this weekend...

When is Ireland vs France

The two sides are set to meet on Saturday 11 February 2023 and kick-off is scheduled for 2.15pm GMT. The match will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The stadium has a capacity for 51,700 people and this weekend is set to see a sell-out crowd fill the Irish stadium.

Jalibert scores against Italy in Rome

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch Ireland vs France

This year the coverage is being shared between ITV and BBC. The Ireland fixture against France will be shown on ITV with Brian O’Driscoll and Jonny Wilkinson teaming up with Jill Douglas. Coverage of the fixture will begin on ITV1 at 1.25pm and for those unable to watch on TV, fans can stream the action on ITVX by signing up for a free account.

Team news

The main concern had been centred around Johnny Sexton’s advancing years in the sport and the 37-year-old was forced from the field with nine minutes to go due to a dead leg. The fly-half scored 12 points in Cardiff and his coach, Andy Farrell, has no concerns over his age: “There’s no doubt about his age in our mind. I spoke to him over the last two weeks constantly that there’s no excuse and he needs to be at his best. We’re trying to get him to a point where he’s going to be at his best even though he hasn’t played for so long.

“How he handles that, how he runs a team as in makes the team feel right and then goes out and performs at the same time. His goal-kicking was excellent and that’s testament to his character.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ireland squad: Forwards - Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadgh Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier.

Backs - Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale.

France squad: Forwards - Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Gaetan Barlot, Teddy Baubigny, Alexandre Becognee, Paul Boudehent, Yacouba Camara, Bastien Chalureau, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Thomas Jolmes, Thomas Lavault, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Charles Ollivon, Dany Priso, Romain Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse.