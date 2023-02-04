Gabby Logan is leading a star-studded BBC line up for the Six Nations, including Martin Johnson and Sam Warburton.

The BBC has unveiled a line up of rugby legends for the 2023 Six Nations, which starts today with Wales v Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlights of every match, as well as in-play video clips of BBC matches, will be available on the BBC Sport website and app. But who will be joining Gabby as pundits and commentators for the BBC? Here is everything you need to know.

Gabby Logan will be leading the BBC’s Six Nations coverage. Credit: Getty

TV

Advertisement

Gabby Logan will be joined for the BBC’s televised coverage by a host of former rugby stars including Martin Johnson, Sam Warburton, John Barclay and Tommy Bowe. The four former internationals will be pre-game, half time and full time pundits on BBC One. Johnson was England’s World Cup winning skipper in 2003, the only time a Six Nations country has won the rugby union world cup.

While former flanker Sam Warburton captained Wales to two Six Nations titles, and was undefeated as British and Irish Lions captain on tours of Australia and New Zealand. Ex-Scottish captain John Barclay played 79 times for his country, and winger Tommy Bowe won two Six Nations titles with Ireland.

Advertisement

Sam Warburton has hung up his boots and is now a pundit. Credit: Getty

Andrew Cotter will lead the TV commentary throughout the tournament and will be joined by co-commentators such as ex-Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies and Scottish winger Chris Paterson. While refereeing legend Nigel Owens - who was acclaimed for his jokes and chat on the field - will provide an official’s perspective on the action.

Advertisement

Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will be pitch side, while Lions legend Ugo Monye, along with Sara Orchard and Alastair Eykyn, will present highlights on Rugby Special.

Carol Vorderman will be bringing the build up to all of Wales’ games on BBC Radio Wales show. Credit: Getty

Radio

On BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra, pundits will include World Cup winners Matt Dawson, Katy Daley-McLean and Paul Grayson. Lions stars Tom Shanklin and Denis Hickie will be part of the BBC radio team, while Warbuton and Barclay will also move from the TV onto the wireless.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Radio commentary will be led by the BBC’s rugby union correspondent Chris Jones and Sara Orchard. Ugo Monye and Danny Care will join Chris Jones for the popular Rugby Union Daily podcast, with daily editions running over every Six Nations match-week.