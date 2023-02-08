England will take on Italy in this weekend’s Six Nations fixture after losing the Calcutta Cup to Scotland last weekend. How to watch on UK TV

England will host their second round Six Nations fixture this weekend following a first round defeat to Scotland last Saturday. Steve Borthwick’s first match in charge was one to forget as Gregor Townsend’s side won 23-29 and while there were flickers of encouragement from England, there was little to suggest that England are in serious contention to take the Six Nations title this year.

Italy will come to Twickenham off the back of an unlikely defeat to the 2022 world champions France in Rome last weekend. While many were expecting a strong start from the French, they were made to work hard by Italy and won by just a five point margin, as their opponents broke the French defence much more than had been anticipated, with the match finishing 29-24 in favour of the visitors.

Here is all you need to know as England prepare to host Italy in a must-win fixture this weekend...

When is England vs Italy?

England will host Italy in the second round of the Six Nations campaign on Sunday 12 February 2023. The match will kick-off at 3pm GMT and is being held at Twickenham Stadium. England Rugby website are indicating tickets are still available for this fixture but fans will need to sign up to a free account in order to find out prices and availability.

Ange Capuozzo scores a try against France

How to watch England vs Italy

This fixture will be available to watch on ITV. BBC and ITV are sharing the broadcasting rights for the Six Nations campaign but ITV have all the rights to England’s matches. Coverage will start at 2.15pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off and for those unable to watch on TV, fans can sign up to ITVX in order to stream the action online.

Audio commentary will also be available for the fixture on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Team news

England and Italy have met 29 times in Rugby Union history with England winning all 29 occasions. Their most recent win was at the 2022 Six Nations where England beat their opponents 33-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Borthwick has added Henry Arundell and Henry Slade to the squad with both of them back following a foot and hip injury respectively. Courtney Lawes remains out of consideration as he continues rehab on a calf problem but the availability of Slade and Arundell will be a significant boost following England’s loss to Scotland at the weekend.

There is also noise that Anthony Watson could return to the line-up as Borthwick opts for pace in his back three. The Leicester full-back came on for the final 15 minutes in England’s first round defeat and this was his first time back in an England shirt since England’s 2021 Six Nations fixture against Ireland.

England squad:

Forwards - Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs - Henry Arundell, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs .

Italy squad:

Forwards - Pietro Ceccarelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Luca Rizzoli, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Edoardo Iachizzi, Federico Ruzza, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani.