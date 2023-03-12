Scotland could lift the Triple Crown this weekend - but what actually is it?

Scotland could claim their first Triple Crown in 32 years this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s resurgent side will welcome the world number side Ireland to Murrayfield on Sunday (12 March). Victory could see them complete a clean sweep of the home nations for the first time since 1990.

However it is likely to prove a huge test as Andy Farrell’s men look to keep up their bid to win the Grand Slam. The Irish have already claimed a massive scalp with the comprehensive victory over France at the Aviva Stadium earlier in the competition.

Scotland’s narrow loss to France in Paris in the third round of the competition has knocked them out of contention for a Grand Slam. But the Triple Crown remains on the cards and victory over Ireland keeps their hopes of a first title win since the competition expanded to the Five Nations.

Here is all you need to know:

What is a Triple Crown in rugby?

The home nations not only compete for a Grand Slam or the Six Nations title but can also claim the coverted Triple Crown. It is a trophy that only England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland can win, Italy and France are not included.

The Triple Crown is won if a side beats all of the home nations during the competition. Ireland are the current holders having completed the sweep in 2022.

The origin of the name remain murky, but its first cited use in the Oxford English Dictionary is from Whitaker's Almanack in 1900 in reference to the 1899 championship - when it was won by Ireland. The Triple Crown first appeared in print in the Irish Times in 1894.

Scotland still have a chance of landing the Triple Crown.

Who can win the Triple Crown in 2023?

Scotland will be able to lift the Triple Crown on Sunday (12 March) if they beat Ireland at Murrayfield. Gregor Townsend’s men have already beaten Wales and England in the tournament.

It would be the first time the Scottish have won the Triple Crown in the Six Nations era, having last won in 1990.

Ireland are also in the running for the Triple Crown this year but cannot lift it on 12 Match. Andy Farrell’s side have only faced one home nation so far, beating Wales - and will play Scotland and England in the final two rounds.

If the Irish beat Scotland and then England in Dublin next weekend, they will retain the Triple Crown - having lifted it in 2022.

England are out of the running having lost to Scotland in the opening round, while Wales have lost to all the home nations already.

Who has won the most Triple Crowns?

A physical trophy was only introduced in 2006 and is in the shape of a shield, but it has been recognised as the Triple Crown for much longer.

England have won the most with 26 in history, while Scotland have the least with just 10 wins. Ireland have had success in recent years but have historically struggled to win the Triple Crown:

England - 26 Triple Crowns

Wales - 22 Triple Crowns

Ireland - 12 Triple Crowns

Scotland - 10 Triple Crowns