English referee Luke Pearce will have the whistle for the blockbuster Six Nations clash

Ireland are travelling to Scotland hoping to keep their push for a Grand Slam alive.

Andy Farrell’s men are currently unbeaten after the first three rounds but Gregor Townsend’s resurgent side look set to be one of their toughest tests of the tournament. BBC will be televising the clash at Murrayfield on Sunday (12 March) afternoon.

It promises to be a mouth watering clash as Scotland could claim the Triple Crown with victory - and keep their hopes of a first title win since the competition expanded to become the Six Nations. But they face a mammoth task against rugby’s number one ranked side in the world in Ireland.

Scotland’s trip to Paris in the last round of the competition was a dramatic one featuring two red cards and plenty of difficult decisions for the referee. But who will have the whistle for the clash at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Here is all you need to know about the referee, his assistants, and who is the TMO:

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Ireland?

Englishman Luke Pearce will be the man with the whistle on Sunday afternoon. He has been a professional referee since 2011 and has regularly refereed in Premiership, Heineken Champions Cup and Six Nations.

English referee Luke Pearce is in charge of Scotland vs Ireland. Picture: Frank Fife/AFP via Getty Images

He has taken charge of multiple Six Nations games previously, including Ireland and Scotland games. Pearce was the referee for Ireland’s 13-15 defeat to France in 2021 and he took charge of Scotland’s win over Italy in last year’s Six Nations.

Pearce will be joined by fellow English referees Wayne Barnes and Christophe Ridley, who will run the lines as his assistants.

Who is the TMO at Murrayfield?

English TMO Stuart Terheege will be the Television Match Official for Scotland vs Ireland on Sunday.

When is Scotland vs Ireland?