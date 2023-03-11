England were beat 53-10 by France in Le Crunch at Twickenham Stadium in the Six Nations

England suffered a record defeat after being overwhelmed by France at Twickenham in the Six Nations.

The crushing loss removed them from title contention and delivered an alarming reality check to Steve Borthwick’s rebuilding project. Trailing 27-3 at half-time – their highest interval deficit at Twickenham in any fixture – they were in the midst of full-blown crisis having been taken apart up front.

Thomas Ramos, Thibaud Flament and Charles Ollivon had crossed with alarming ease and England looked completely lost as fault lines opened in their defence, kicking, breakdown and discipline. The arrival of Owen Farrell and Alex Mitchell off the bench early in the second half came amid an uprising that produced a try for Freddie Steward, but it was short-lived as Flament, Ollivon and Damian Penaud propelled France further in front.

The gulf between the rivals was embarrassing as the World Cup hosts registered their first Six Nations victory at Twickenham since 2005 in a glorious return to form having laboured through much of the tournament.

And it only gets harder for Borthwick’s men as, having faced the team positioned second in the global rankings, they must travel to Dublin next Saturday (18 March) to take on Grand Slam-chasing Ireland, who occupy the summit.

Owen Farrell of England looks dejected after a record home defeat(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What is England’s record defeat at Twickenham?

The humiliating thumping at the hands of France on 11 March was England’s heaviest ever home defeat - and their biggest loss at Twickenham to boot. The 53-10 result was instantly written into the record books but not for good reasons.

The previous worst loss at Twickenham came in a 42-6 defeat at the hands of South Africa in the autumn internationals in 2008.

What is England’s biggest defeat in Rugby?

The worst defeat England have ever suffered in rugby union came in 1998 during the so-called “hell tour” of New Zealand. The All-blacks hammered England 76-0.