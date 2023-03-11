Wales and Italy are both looking for their first win in the 2023 Six Nations tournament

The battle for the wooden spoon will take place at the Stadio Olympico in Rome.

Wales travel to the Italian capital looking for their first win of the Six Nations championship this year. The Welsh side are looking to avenge their defeat to Italy last year, which left them bottom of the table.

The team who finish the Six Nations with the lowest number of points will win the “wooden spoon” at the end of the tournament. The result at the Stadio Olympico will likely decide who will finish at the bottom of the table.

Italy currently are fifth ahead of Wales due to picking up one bonus point so far during the competition. Warren Gatland’s side are currently on zero points.

ITV will have coverage of the game at the Stadio Olympico this afternoon. Here is all you need to know:

Who is the referee for Italy vs Wales?

Damon Murphy will be the referee for Italy vs Wales in the Six Nations. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Australian Damon Murphy will be the man with the whistle on Saturday (11 March) afternoon in Rome. The 38-year-old is a former professional player.

Murphy was the captain of Australia’s sevens team and his nickname was “lazer”. His position was on the wing.

Following his retirement, Murphy turned to refeering and has seen a rapid rise up the ranks. He made his debut in 2016 and started out refereeing on the World Sevens circuit.

Murphy has refereed in the Six Nations before, he had the whistle for England vs Italy in the championship last year.

His assistant referees will be Englishman Karl Dickinson, who has refereed in the Premiership, and Ireland’s Chris Busby.

Who will be the TMO?