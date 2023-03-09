Warren Gatland takes his side to Rome for the opening match in the latest round of Rugby’s Greatest Championship on Saturday.

The 2023 Six Nations Championship returns this weekend after the second and last bye-week and the action gets underway with what looks like being the Wooden Spoon decider.

Italy host Wales with both teams looking for their first win of this year’s competition with victory likely to condem their opponents to bottom spot. Last year the Azzurri shocked Wales in Cardiff with a stunning 22-21 victory, ending a 36–match losing streak in the Championship. It’s been a troubled time for the Welsh both on and off the pitch and Warren Gatland’s side will be looking for a much-needed win to lift their nation’s spirits. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on TV and online and the early team news from both camps:

Italy v Wales Six Nations 2023 date, kick off time and venue

Italy vs Wales will be the first match of round four in the 2023 Six Nations Championship, kicking off at 2:15pm (UK time) on Saturday, March 11. The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the home of the Italian national rugby team as well as the national football team and football clubs AS Roma and SS Lazio.

Wales’ last visit to the Italian capital saw them win 48-7 but the Azzurri managed to gain victory in Cardiff in last year’s Championship with a 22-21 win at the Principality Stadium. That victory was their first since 2015, ending a 36–match losing streak.

What channel is Italy vs Wales Six Nations match on?

Italy vs Wales will be shown live in the UK on ITV and STV with build up starting from 1:15pm (UK time), one hour ahead of kick off. Jill Douglas will present the coverage from the Stadio Olimpico with Miles Harrison, Shane Williams and Nolli Waterman providing commentary.

Italy vs Wales Six Nations live stream

Italy vs Wales can be watched online via ITVX or the STV Player (Scotland). The match can also be live streamed via the ITVX and STV Player (Scotland) apps which are available to download in most mainstream app stores.

Italy vs Wales Six Nations team news

Italy will be without full back Ange Capuozzo, who was the star of last year’s win in Cardiff, through injury. Harlequins’ stand-off Tommy Allan comes in at full-back in his place. Here is Italy’s starting XV and replacements for the match against Wales on Saturday:

Starting XV: 15 Tommaso Allan, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 11 Pierre Bruno, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Giacomo Nicotera, 3 Simone Ferrari, 4 Niccolo Cannone, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro, 8 Lorenzo Cannone. Replacements: 16 Luca Bigi, 17 Federico Zani, 18 Marco Riccioni, 19 Edoardo Iachizzi, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Manuel Zuliani, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Luca Morisi.