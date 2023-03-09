Gregor Townsend’s side welcome Grand Slam chasing Ireland to Murrayfield on Sunday s Rugby’s Greatest Championship returns.

The 2023 Six Nations Championship returns this weekend after the second and last bye-week and the action concludes on Sunday as Scotland and Ireland with the Triple Crown on the line.

The visitors enter the fixture as the only team still chasing the Grand Slam with three wins from three but Scotland have the chance to draw themselves level or at least close the gap to a point with a victory ahead of the final round of matches. It’s a fixture where recent history has not favoured the hosts but they have looked like real contenders this year and will face their biggest test yet against the number one ranked side in the world. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on TV and online and the early team news from both camps:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations 2023 date, kick off time and venue

Scotland vs Ireland will be the third and final fixture of round 4 in the 2023 Six Nations Championship and will kick off at 3pm (UK time) on Sunday, March 12. The match is due to be played at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh where Ireland have won their last two visits.

Scotland have not beaten the Irish since a 27-22 home win in 2017 and last year ended in a convincing 26-5 victory for Andy Farrell’s side in Dublin. The two nations have met in 139 test matches with Ireland having won 68, Scotland 66 and there having been five draws.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What channel is Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations match on?

Scotland vs Ireland will be shown live in the UK on BBC One with build up starting at 2:15pm (UK time), 45 minutes before kick off. Gabby Logan will present the coverage from Murrayfield with Martin Johnson, John Barclay and Tommy Bowe providing commentary.

Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations live stream

Scotland vs Ireland can be watched online via the BBC Iplayer. The match can also be live streamed via the BBC Iplayer app which is available to download in most mainstream app stores.

Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neither side is expected to name their starting XV and replacements until Friday, March 10. Scotland will be without lock Grant Gilchrist following his red card in their previous match with France. There have also been some doubts over the fitness of stand off Finn Russell in recent days but the stand off does appear to be in contention for selection.

What is the Triple Crown?

Contested alongside the Six Nations, the Triple Crown is one of several other trophies that can be won during each tournament. It is contested between the four home nations (England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales) and is awarded when one of those nations wins all three of their matches against the others. It dates back to 1883 when it was first awarded.