Logan Paul has revealed how much Prime Hydration made in its first year

Prime Hydration has made an eye-watering £200m in just its first year, according to one of its founders.

Logan Paul, who launched the drink with fellow YouTuber KSI in 2022, made the revelation on Wednesday (12 April). It comes as the beverage continues to be rolled out to stores across the UK.

Bottles of Prime are now available in supermarkets such as Sainsbury’s and Morrisons. Stores have seen high demand for the drinks since it launched last year - and this has been backed up with huge sales figures.

Paul and KSI’s statuses as YouTubers has made Prime particularly popular with younger audiences. Here is all you need to know:

How much money has Prime made?

Logan Paul has claimed that Prime brand did over £200m ($250m) in sales during its first year on the market. The popular drink - which is available in caffeine-free Hydration and Energy options - was launched in 2022.

It has been slowly rolled out to more and more supermarkets across the UK. Demand remains high with stores often putting limits on the number of bottles shoppers can purchase at a time.

Paul and KSI have recently announced they signed a six-figure deal with Base Sports Group with an eye on expanding into the youth sport market.

Prime, sold in luridly coloured plastic bottles, has sparked a sales rampage in the few shops that stock the drink in the UK

How does Prime’s sales compare?

Despite only being on the market for a year, Prime has quickly muscled its way into the upper echelon of the sports drink market. Bleacher Report says that data shows that over the past four weeks the brand has made £41m ($51.7m).

It was behind only Gatorade, Gatorade Zero, BodyArmor, Gatorde Frost and Powerade - all of which are well established brands.

Where can you buy Prime in the UK?

Prime Hydration is available in supermarkets such as Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons in Britain. Stores such as Spar are also selling bottles of the popular drink.

The caffinated version Prime Energy is not as widely available - but can be purchased from Amazon.

What is Prime hydration drink?

Prime hydration is a sports energy drink. When they launched the drink, Logan Paul and KSI said they were aiming to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new drink, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.” The YouTubers revealed that their biggest goals for their drink are taste and hydration. Paul said that the drink is made up of 10% coconut water.

What is Logan Paul’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul is worth $45 million. It is a fortune he has amased across his careers on YouTube, acting and in the boxing ring.

He has more than 23 million followers on his YouTube channel and at various points has been one of the highest paid YouTubers.

Paul has also made the jump to the WWE in 2022 and in recent days signed a new multi-year deal with the wrestling company. It comes following a starring turn at WrestleMania 39.

What is KSI’s net worth?

KSI is estimated to be worth approximately $25M, according to LadBible. His fortune comes from across his many ventures including his YouTube, music and boxing careers.