KSI and the Sidemen are taking part in a charity of football match at home of Charlton Athletic

Internet personalities and YouTubestars will be pulling on their football boots in a bid to raise money for good causes.

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars Charity Match is taking place this afternoon (24 September). It is being held at The Valley, homeground of League One side Charlton Athletic. Kick-off will take place at 3pm.

KSI, MrBeast, Noah Beck, Pieface, Mark Goldbridge and other internet stars are playing or managing the teams. It is the fourth time the match has taken place, with the most recent edition taking place in 2018 - with prior games in 2016 and 2017.

But who exactly are the Sidemen? When did the group start and who have been members in the collective throughout the years? Here is all you need to know:

When did the Sidemen start?

The Sidemen have been active as a group since 2013. It’s origins can be traced to a Rockstar Games Social Club group made on 19 October 2013 in Grand Theft Auto Online, called “The Ultimate Sidemen”.

The initial iteration of the group featured all of the current members aside from Harry Lewis. A number of members already knew each other prior to forming the Sidemen, including knowing each other from secondary school.

In February 2014, the members moved into a house together to allow them to collabrate more. The property was colloquially known as the ‘Sidemen House’. That year the group also started to sell Sidemen Clothing merchandise.

The group produce videos of various challenges, sketches, and video game commentaries across their YouTube channels

Who are the members of the Sidemen?

The group has a total of seven members, including the original six and Lewis who was added a year later. Across their collective YouTube channels the Sidemen have over 130 million subscribers as of January 2022.

The members are:

Olajide “JJ” Olatunji – known online as KSI (2013–present)

Simon Minter – known online as Miniminter (2013–present)

Joshua “Josh” Bradley – known online as Zerkaa (2013–present)

Tobit “Tobi” Brown – known online as Tobjizzle or TBJZL (2013–present)

Ethan Payne – known online as Behzinga (2013–present)

Vikram “Vik” Barn – known online as Vikkstar123 (2013–present)

Harry Lewis – known online as Wroetoshaw or W2S (2014–present)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Calfreezy, KSI, Miniminter and Zerkaa attend the World Premiere of 'KSI: Can't Lose' documentary at Picturehouse Central on August 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

How to watch the charity match?

The charity match is due to take place on this afternoon (24 September).

It will be a 3pm (BST) kick off at The Valley which will be available with no domestic football being played due to the international break.

Charlton Athletic’s home ground has a capacity of 27,111.

Those unable to take in the action in person can live stream the match via the Sidemen’s official YouTube channel.

Who is taking part in Sidemen vs Youtube Charity Match 2022?

The Sidemen team are due to take on a side of ‘YouTube Allstars’ in the match. The two teams will be managed by freestyle footballers Billy Wingrove and Mark Goldbridge.

The seven Sidemen members will be joined by other notable YouTube stars like Mr Beast and Pieface.