The England international has just a year left on his contract in London and has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane's time at Tottenham Hotspur could not be more up in the air as he faces an uncertain future in the wake of heavy interest from German giants Bayern Munich. After months of speculation, the England international could finally break his silence on his future as he is set to appear on hit YouTube show Hot Ones.

The series, that airs on the First We Feast YouTube channel which has over 12.5 million subscribers, shows contestants eat spicy chicken wings as they face a series of equally hot questions from the presenter. Spurs fans have been in a frenzy that Kane could be quizzed about his situation at the London club and finally get some closure as to where he wishes to play his trade ahead of the new season.

Over 13 seasons of first team football, the 29-year-old has gone on to accrue 435 appearances and netting 280 goals which has seen him become Spurs' all-time leading scorer. Yet despite one UEFA Champions League final and a couple domestic semi-finals, Harry Kane is yet to win a major honour at the club and with less than a year remaining on his deal, it has been rumoured the striker could be looking for pastures new to bring a trophy-laden end to his career.

At a time when there is plenty of hearsay, rumours, speculation, and news reports stating bids as high as £70 million have been placed by Bayern Munich for Kane's services, his confirmed appearance on Hot Ones could be one of the most groundbreaking episodes yet.

Here is everything you need to know about the Harry Kane episode of Hot Ones.

The much-anticipated episode of Harry Kane on Hot Ones airs on YouTube on Thursday, 13 July - Credit: First We Feast / YouTube

When is Harry Kane's Hot Ones episode?

Harry Kane will take some time out of his summer holidays to star in an episode of Hot Ones which will debut on Thursday, 13 July. It is expected to go live at 3pm GMT.

How to watch Harry Kane's Hot Ones episode

Like all past and future episodes of the popular series, Harry Kane's much anticipated Hot Ones episode will be available to watch whenever you please on YouTube. It can be found on First We Feast, visit the official YouTube channel page to subscribe, while you can also turn on notifications to make sure you are one of the first to know once it has been uploaded.

Fan reaction to the announcement of Harry Kane's Hot Ones episode

Fans of the hit YouTube show flocked to social media to react to the Harry Kane announcement, with one user speculating: "Is this where he announces his transfer request?" while another added: "I am an Arsenal fan but this'll be a good episode."

Others could not contain their excitement, commenting: "Well this isn't a collab I was expecting" and "This seems so random, but awesome nonetheless."

"Great choice, can't wait to watch" said one user, as a Hot Ones superfan replied: "Holy s***, my favourite team's best player (for now) eating wings with my favourite interviewer. Super cool to pull in an international soccer star!"

Favourites to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are the favourites to sign Harry Kane if he does not stay at Tottenham Hotspur - Credit: Adobe

According to the bookies via Odds Checker, here are the odds for where Harry Kane is most likely to be playing his football next season:

Tottenham Hotspur - 4/6

Bayern Munich - 11/8

Real Madrid - 15/2

Manchester United - 14/1

Paris Saint-Germain - 14/1

Chelsea - 16/1

Newcastle United - 33/1

Borussia Dortmund - 40/1

Barcelona - 66/1

Manchester City - 66/1

Arsenal - 80/1