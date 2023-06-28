Bayern Munich are reportedly set to make an improved offer for the Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The 29-year-old broke the club’s all-time goalscoring record back in February with a winner against Manchester City.

The goal saw him move past Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 266 goals which had stood for Spurs since 1970. The 2022/23 Premier League season saw him score 30 goals and he is now only 48 goals away from passing Alan Shearer’s Premier League record haul of 260 goals.

However, Kane is yet to win a major trophy, despite his goal-scoring accolades and the rumour mill has been exceptionally busy with noise that the England captain could finally make a move away from North London.

Here is all the latest on where Harry Kane might head...

What is Harry Kane’s current contract?

Kane signed a six year deal with Spurs back in 2018 and is now about to enter his sixth and final year. His contract has been worth £62.4 million with the 29-year-old striker earning around £200,000 a week.

If Spurs do not sell their star player this summer, they could risk letting him go on a free transfer when his contract runs out next June.

What have Bayern Munich offered?

The Bundesliga side have reportedly made a verbal offer of £60 million plus add-ons which has been rejected by the Premier League club. According to Sky in Germany, Tottenham had no interest in Bayern’s offer and their stance remains that any bid will be rejected.

It appears that despite Spurs’ reluctance to sell Kane, Bayern and their manager Thomas Tuchel are ready to test the club’s position. Chairman Daniel Levy has made it no secret he wishes to keep the striker but CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs tweeted following the news of the Bayern bid that: “Daniel Levy (is) in no mood to sell, and certainly not for under £100m.”

What’s been said?

Sky Sports News reporter, Michael Bridge, has said that: ““One source had told me that offer [from Bayern] did go in, but Tottenham say no official bid has gone in, and their position remains the same: Kane is not for sale.

“Of course, bids can be done in various ways; official, written, phone conversations, verbal. It’s difficult to prove one way or the other unless you are in the room. But the facts are that Bayern Munich would very much like Harry Kane.

“Things have certainly moved on from the earlier part of the window where we were reporting Manchester United were interested. Today is a significant development because we do know Bayern Munich are very interested in Harry Kane.

“Tottenham are not prepared to entertain any offers and, as far as Daniel Levy is concerned, Kane will be a Spurs player next season.”

Other reports also believe that the bid from Bayern Munich is likely to spark interest from other major clubs such as Manchester United. The Daily Mirror’s Andy Dunn believes that “this is the opening gambit in a scenario that will play out over the next month or two with Harry Kane.