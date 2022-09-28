Ned Fulmer confirms that he had an extramarital affair with a workplace colleague

The Try Guys have gone viral on social media after releasing a statement confirming that Ned Fulmer will no longer be working with them.

The YouTubers, who boast almost 8million subscribers, are a group of four comedians who worked for Buzzfeed before leaving in 2018 to launch their own production company.

Ned, 35, from Los Angeles, will no longer be working alongside co-founders Keith Habersberger,35, Zach Kornfeld,32, and Eugene Lee Yang, 36.

A statement shared on Instagram reads: “Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together.

“We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

The Try Guys (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Ned confirmed his separation from the group on his own Instagram account, in a post which comes after fans speculated that he had cheated on his wife Ariel, 36, with a producer of the Try Guys’ show.

Ned wrote: “Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel.

“The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Advertisement

Fans have been left extremely shocked and sad to hear this as Ned and Ariel were portrayed as the perfect couple across social media.

They released a cookbook together and fans have even made compilation videos on YouTube showing how many times Ned says “my wife” in videos.

Prior to the release of the statements, fans took to online forums saying they noticed that Ned had disappeared from any of the Try Guys’ videos and social media images.

Ned and Ariel Fulmer (Getty Images)

Ariel released her own statement on Instagram thanking everyone who has reached out to her. She explained that family is important to both her and Ned and they have requested privacy at this time for the sake of their children.

Advertisement

The Try Guys gained recognition for their comedy videos on YouTube in which they tried “anything”. Videos have consisted of the group trying everything from wearing women’s underwear to stand-up comedy.