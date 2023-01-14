KSI will face FaZe Temperrr in his latest fight

KSI will be climbing back into the boxing ring as he takes on his latest opponent at Wembley Arena.

The YouTuber is undefeated since taking up the boxing gloves, facing the likes of Logan Paul, Swarmz and Luis Alcarez Pineda. He will face Faze Temperrr in London on Saturday (14 January) night.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, was originally due to fight mixed martial artists Dillon Dennis, but he withdrew on 4 Janauary sighting a lack of preperation and his not having a coach. It was announced that his replacement would be Brazillian YouTuber and the owner of the FaZe Clan.

But how much will each of the boxers take him? Here is all you need to know:

What is the purse for KSI vs FaZe Temperrr?

The exact amount each fighter will take home has not been confirmed publically, according to The Sporting News. It is taking place at Wembley Arena and will be available as a pay-for-view on DAZN from £11.99.

However while the prize money is not yet known, we can use other fights as references. When KSI faced Logan Paul at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 2019, both fighters took home around $900,000 each.

KSI is believed to have earned around $1m when he fought Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda back-to-back in one night last August. Sporting News adds that prior to backing out of the fight Dillion Danis said he was “making more money than any UFC champion right now”.

KSI at the press conference ahead of his fight this weekend

When is KSI vs FaZe Temperrr?

The YouTubers will be facing each other at Wembley Arena, which is next to Wembley Stadium, on Saturday night. KSI vs FaZe Temperrr will be the headline bout, with other fights scheduled on the undercard.

It is scheduled to begin at 7pm, with the KSI and FaZe Temperrr ringwalks expected around 10pm GMT, National World has previously reported.

How to watch KSI vs FaZe Temperr

The event will be broadcast on DAZN payperview in the UK, Ireland and the USA. Coverage is set to cost fans £11.99. For more information on how to stream the action, go to the DAZN website.

What has KSI said about the fight?

Speaking to the press ahead of the fight KSI said: “I mentioned at the press Conference that Dillon was being haunted by me. He made his excuses and knew he couldn’t handle what I bring to a boxing ring. This answers the quesiton whether he’s a fighter or not. He’s a warrior alright, a keyboard warrior, and hopefully he’s learnt to leave the real men to speak with their actions rather than hollow words.

“That being said, my focus won’t be distracted from the task at hand and that’s FaZe Temperrr. We’ve come head-to-head plenty of times with the Sidemen and FaZe clan competing against each other, and it looks like we have a another challenge on our hands. Credit to Temper for stepping up like a real fighter.”

