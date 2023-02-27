Josh Patterson is running 76 miles in 76 cities to raise £1 million for the Samaritans charity

JP Patterson is aiming to raise #1 million for charity. (Getty Images)

Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson is taking on a huge marathon challenge in a bid to save lives.

The athlete, campaigner and TV personality is embarking on a remarkable 76-day journey which sees him run 76 marathons in 76 cities across the UK. Patterson is aiming to raise a total of £1 million to help support the Samaritans charity, in a bid to provide further emotional support for anyone at risk of suicide throughout the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patterson has described this as his most monumental challenge he has ever set out to achieve. But who is Josh Patterson and what has he said about his upcoming run for 1 million fundraiser?

Who is Josh Patterson?

Josh Patterson is a TV personality and an athlete who is best known for his appearances on the reality series Made in Chelsea.

The now 33-year-old joined Made in Chelsea in 2015 alongside friends James Dunmore and Elliott Cross. As a schoolboy Patterson admitted that he struggled with anxiety and depression.

The reality star appeared on The Wright Stuff in 2018 to discuss his mental health journey. During his appearance on the show Patterson said: “Three years ago, I hit rock bottom. My self worth was non-existent to the point where I was going to take my life - and something in that moment stopped me from doing it.”

Patterson urged people to seek professional help if they are experiencing similar feelings and added: “And the reason why I’m so passionate about this now is that when you think there is nothing to live for, I’d like to think that I’m one of those individuals that can prove to you that there is.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has Josh Patterson said about his latest fundraiser?

Josh Patterson is aiming to raise £1 million to support The Samaritans in a bid to help as many people going through mental health struggles.

Patterson said: “I empathise immensely with each and every person that has faced such objection in their life. Luckily, I’ve been blessed that when I hit my lowest points in my life, I have had access to a support network and a therapist to enable me to come through the other side. Sadly, this is not a reality for everyone and for me, that is not okay. It is simply unimaginable to have to face mental health problems alone.”

Patterson is running in 76 different cities as Samaritans have a base in every city he is running through. He added that he is determined to use his platform for good.

Patterson said: “I am lucky enough to have a platform on social media and feel passionate about using it to help others. Other than being a father to my beautiful daughter, if I have any other purpose on earth, it is to change the narrative around mental illness and show what is possible when faced with adversity.

“If I can make a difference, to stop someone losing a loved one, friend, colleague, then I have reached my goal.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to donate

Samaritans are a mental health charity based around the UK who have trained specialists to answer phone calls from people in mentally vulnerable situations. Their motto is ‘ If you need someone to talk to, we listen. We won’t judge or tell you what to do. You can donate to support the fundraiser on the Just Giving website.

Help is on hand for anyone affected by this issue: