The page aims to raise £5,000 for Nicola Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell and their two daughters

Friends have set up a fundraiser to support Nicola Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, and their two daughters, after confirmation of Ms Bulley’s body being found in the River Wyre.

The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January, whilst walking her springer spaniel, Willow, along the river in St Michael’s, Lancashire. The mother-of-two was last seen around 9.15am on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road.

Her disappearance sparked a huge search operation by Lancashire Constabulary, which gained lots of media attention. The force received a tip-off from some dog walkers and after three weeks of searching, a body was found in the River Wyre which was confirmed to be hers.

In a heart-wrenching tribute, Nicola's family said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that. Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now."

The GoFundMe fundraiser has been created by a close work friend of Mr Ansell and is aiming to raise £5,000 to go towards a funeral and memorial of Ms Bulley.

The page said: "Nicola, or Nikki as she was called by her family, was the partner of Paul Ansell.

"Paul is a close work colleague of mine, and this page has been set up to allow anyone that would like to support Paul and his two daughters aged six and nine through this truly devastating time a way in which they can help."

It added: "Some statements from Nikki’s Family: ‘We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that"

"‘Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.’

“This fund aims to provide some financial support for Nikki’s two young daughters now and into the future.

“Thank you for your support."

People can donate straight to the page by going to the website , set up by Andy Lawson.

Following the news that Ms Bulley’s body had been found, police read out a statement from her devastated family. They said: "Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.”

The statement also addressed the reception the case has been receiving from the public and press. It said: "It saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.

“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family.

“We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy."