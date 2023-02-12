Nicola Bulley vanished without a trace on 27 January, while walking her springer spaniel Willow, with the disappearance leaving investigators “baffled”.

The search for missing mum Nicola Bulley has entered its third week, with the mysterious disappearance leaving investigators “baffled”.

The 45-year-old vanished into thin air on 27 January, while walking her dog Willow along the River Wyre in St Michael’s, Lancashire. And despite a wide-ranging search which has involved police, the Coastguard and private search experts - no trace has been found of the missing mortgage adviser.

Today, 10 February, friends and members of the local community have been standing by the road, near to where Nicola disappeared, with banners and placards featuring her photograph, in a plea to “bring Nikki home”. Her long-term partner Paul Ansell has said he will “never give up hope” of finding Nicola, and bringing her home to their two daughters, aged six and nine.

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing persons enquiry, believing that Nicola fell into the water. However underwater search expert Peter Foulding, who was brought in by the family to scour to River Wyre, has said he thinks there could be criminal involvement, as he could not find Nicola in the river.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where was Nicola Bulley last seen?

The mother-of-two vanished while out walking her dog along the River Wyre in St Michael’s, Lancashire on Friday, 27 January. She was last seen around 9.15am on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road.

Her phone was still connected to a work call and was found on a bench along the footpath, police have said. Searches of the water began.

Nicola Bulley

Where are police searching currently?

The force is continuing to search the River Wyre towards the sea at Morecambe Bay, working on one hypothesis that the 45-year-old, from Inskip, could have fallen in. Their search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, with sniffer dogs, drones, and police helicopters deployed.

Is foul play suspected?

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry.

What has been said about a ‘tatty red van’?

A couple of witnesses have reported seeing a ‘tatty red van’ in the area around the time Nicola disappeared on 27 January. The Independent reports a 55-year-old witness said they saw “tatty red van in Hall Lane outside a barn”. They added: “I didn’t think anything at the time, but when I saw Nicola had gone missing, I called 101 and spoke to an operator.”

The witness also claims to have contacted the police again and said that the van could have been a Renault vehicle and that it was the sort “you can live in”. A second witness told The Sun that they had reported seeing a red van which “looked suspicious” at around 9.40am on the same day.

However, our sister paper LEP.co.uk reports that Lancashire Police say they are continuing to investigate all possible leads, and this involves viewing CCTV, Dashcam footage and speaking to people who are providing information.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports in the media about a red van being reported to us and we would like to stress that while this has been reported to us and we are making efforts to identify the owner at this time there is nothing to suggest this was anything other than one of many hundreds of vehicles in the area that morning. The inquiry team are working through hundreds of pieces of information and reports such as this in the media can distract them from genuine enquiries.”

Police issue dispersal order

Police have been given the power to break up groups causing a nuisance in the Lancashire village where Nicola Bulley vanished amid reports of people coming into St Michael’s on Wyre and filming properties for use on social media. The dispersal order was granted as the focus of the huge search for the missing mother of two shifted towards the sea.

Lancashire Police said the order was issued on Wednesday (8 February) night after reports that people had come to the village from outside the county to film. The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

Vigil held for Nicola

A silent vigil was held before a small altar at the medieval St Michael’s Church on the banks of the River Wyre, where Nicola and her family would attend services. Candles were lit around a photo of Nicola smiling.

Outside, lining the road through the village, friends of Ms Bulley again gathered for another roadside appeal.

They held up placards featuring her photograph, in a plea to “bring Nikki home” and appealing for information.

Heather Gibbons, a family friend who attended the church vigil, said: “It’s the hub in the community, it’s a place where we’ve frequently been with Nikki. She would often be here with her girls and with Paul. So yes, I’m sat in there thinking of the times where I’ve sat next to her, in the church, and really wishing I could go back … just, yeah, wishing she was here.

“That’s exactly what it is, it’s an agonising wait, it’s almost a hell above hell, because the unknown is unbearable. So, this morning at 10 o’clock we just opened the church for people to come and to light a candle, just to have a chance to come, a space to collect their thoughts, to be together.

“It’s not a vigil in that we’ve lost hope, it’s almost trying to create that moment of hope for everybody to keep supporting one another.

“We just needed a space to be able to think and pray and collect our thoughts for the family and for Nikki. There’s been a lovely little turnout of people who just wanted to come and have that moment.

“The family are on the worst rollercoaster of their lives, they are still holding on to hope, that there’s a chance we will get Nikki home safe. They have the same thinking that nothing is making sense. They are just desperate for some evidence that will pinpoint exactly what has happened.”

Nicola Bulley’s partner goes on Channel 5

Her partner, Paul Ansell said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance, but his “gut instinct” tells him she is not in the river. He appeared on Channel 5’s Vanished: Where’s Nicola Bulley? on Friday (10 February) alongside Dan Walker.

He described Nicola as “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum” who “absolutely adores our girls”. “She’s just a pillar of strength to our family and without her, the hole is bigger than you can possibly imagine,” he told 5 News.