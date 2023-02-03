Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing a week ago whilst walking her dog by the River Wyre in Lancashire.

A timeline of the last known movements of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has been released, revealing a critical 25-minute window in which she vanished into thin air.

The 45-year-old went missing on Friday 27 January while walking her dog Willow by the River Wyre in Lancashire. Police are urgently searching for the mother, and her family have launched a public appeal asking anyone with information to come forward as “two little girls need their mummy home”.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday (2 February), nearly a week after the disappearance, Nicola’s heartbroken sister Louise Cunningham said it feels like she is “stuck in a nightmare.” She urged people who were in the area to contact the police, commenting: “Something has got to have been missed. Somebody must know something. People don’t just vanish into thin air.”

Nicola’s parents, Ernest and Dot Bulley, also spoke of their “dread” at the thought of never seeing their daughter again, and of hearing their grandchildren “sobbing” after being told “mummy is lost”.

Nicola was seen walking Willow twice on the morning she went missing - with both sightings less than an hour before her phone was found on a nearby bench, still logged into a work call. Here’s a full timeline of the events leading up to her sudden disappearance.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog Willow along the River Wyre in Lancashire. Credit: PA

Timeline of Nicola Bulley’s last known movements

Friday 27 January, 8:43am: Nicola, having dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at their nearby school, walked her dog along a towpath by the River Wyre. The path was just off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

8:50am (approximately): A local dog walker, who knows Nicola, saw her walking around the lower field. Nicola’s dog, a springer spaniel named Willow, briefly interacted with the witness’s dog. The witness then left the field via the river path.

8:53am: Nicola, who works as a mortgage advisor, sent an email to her boss from her phone.

8:57am: Nicola sent a text message to a friend whose mortgage she had recently signed off, to arrange a playdate for their daughters. The local, who told The Mirror about the text message, claimed this was evidence that Nicola had no intention of voluntarily disappearing, remarking: “You wouldn’t have done that if you were going to get up and go missing”.

Nicola Bulley’s last known movements. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

9:01am: Nicola logged into a Microsoft Teams call.

9:10am (approximately): A different witness, who also knows Nicola, saw the mum-of-two with her dog Willow, in the upper field. This is the last known sighting of Nicola - and she has not been seen or heard from since. Police are currently establishing exactly what time this was.

9:30am: The Teams call which Nicola joined at 9:01am ended. However, Nicola stayed logged on.

9:35am (approximately): Nicola’s dog Willow was found loose by another dog walker, near a bench by the river. Nicola’s mobile phone was on the bench - still connected to the conference call.

Later (time unclear): Paul Ansell, Nicola’s partner, received a phone call from the children’s school about someone who had found Willow and Nicola’s phone. He called the police.

Lancashire Police subsequently launched an “intensive” search of the area - which is still ongoing. On Thursday (2 February), the force announced it was seeking a potential witness, who was seen walking a small, white dog on Allotment Lane - near to where Nicola went missing. The woman has since been in contact with the police and told them she never saw Nicola.

Paul Ansell, Nicola’s partner, spoke out today (3 February) about her disappearance: “I don’t know how I am coping. I don’t want to think about that. I am just focused on the girls.”

The 44-year-old continued: “Every single scenario comes to a brick wall. All we are doing is sitting there going round and round and round through each scenario. We’re never, ever going to lose hope, of course we’re not, but it is as though she has vanished into thin air. It’s just insane.”