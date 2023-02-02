Police divers have been making sweeps of the river - as an appeal was put out in relation to a potential witness

Police are looking to trace a dog walker who was seen near the spot where Nicola Bulley went missing last week.

Lancashire Police said the woman, who they want to speak to as a witness, was wearing a red and white coat with a fur hood, light-coloured trousers and a light bobble hat. She was walking a small, white dog.

She was seen on CCTV on Allotment Lane at around 8.48am on Friday (27 January), close to where the missing 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. The woman was also seen near the gate at the end of Allotment Lane.

The force said they want to speak to the woman as a witness and nothing more, and say there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Ms Bulley’s disappearance. They also urged anyone who recognises the woman to get in touch.

What have police said?

Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We now want to speak to the woman pictured on CCTV as we believe she was walking in the area around the time Nicola was last seen.

“If you know her, or believe this may be you, please get in touch. You may not think you know anything but you might have seen something that could be significant.”

Undated handout image taken from CCTV issued by Lancashire Police of a woman they would like to speak to as a potential witness in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley

Ms Bulley is white, 5ft 3in, with light brown shoulder-length hair. She speaks with an Essex accent. She was last seen wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive-green ankle wellies. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30. For immediate sightings please call 999.

Police tape off area

Officers have taped off a footpath leading to the riverside bench where the 45-year-old’s phone was discovered and where her Springer Spaniel dog was found alone, our sister title the Lancashire Post reports.

Police divers are concentrating their search efforts on the stretch of river close to the bench but have yet to find any evidence to suggest she might have entered the water. More officers with underwater search equipment arrived on the scene today (Thursday).

A diver searches in the River Wyre, in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire

Before they arrived, flowers were found left on the bench with a hand-written message: “My thoughts and prayers go out to your family and Willow. Love a fellow dog walker.”

Sniffer dogs, drones and a police helicopter have also been used to search the river, which cuts through farmland.

