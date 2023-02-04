The 45-year-old engineer told Sky News that it was as though she had ‘vanished into thin air’

The partner of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has said that he will “never give up hope” of finding her. Paul Ansell said it was as though she had “vanished into thin air”, adding “I don’t know how I am coping” and that he was “just focused” on the couple’s daughters.

The 45-year-old mortgage advisor went missing on 27 January whilst walking her dog on a path by the River Wyre in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre. On Friday 3 February Lancashire Police investigating the disappearance announced their “main working hypothesis” was that she had fallen into the river.

However, her family and friends have challenged that theory, with her sister Louise Cunningham asking in a Facebook post for people to “keep an open mind”. So, does Nicola Bulley have a husband and what did her partner say in the Sky News interview? Here’s everything you need to know.

Does Nicola Bulley have a husband?

Bulley is not married, but has been in a relationship with engineer Paul Ansell for 12 years, with the couple sharing two daughters aged nine and six. The couple love to post photos on social media of walks in the countryside and holidays with their children.

Paul Ansell has said in an interview that he will “never lose hope” (Photo: Facebook)

What did partner Paul Ansell say?

In an interview with Sky News, near the scene where Bulley went missing, Ansell shared that it was as though Bulley had “vanished into thin air”. He said: “Every single scenario comes to a brick wall. Every single one of them. All we are doing is sitting there going round and round and round through each scenario. All we are doing is sitting there going round and round and round through each scenario.” He continued: “We’re never, ever going to lose hope, of course we’re not, but it is as though she has vanished into thin air. It’s just insane.”

The 45-year-old engineer thanked the local community for their “amazing” support, adding that it had given the family “a great amount of comfort”. He explained: “I don’t know how I am coping. I don’t want to think about that. I am just focused on the girls.”

What happened to Nicola Bulley?

Nicola went missing on 27 January after taking her dog for a walk on a path by the River Wyre in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre. She had just dropped her daughters off at school and logged into a work Teams call. The last confirmed sighting of her was at 9:10 am, police were contacted about her disappearance after her spaniel, Willow was found running loose. Nicola’s phone was discovered on a bench at 9.35 am still logged into the work call.

Nicola Bulley’s last known movements. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

What have the police said?

On Friday 3 February, Lancashire Police investigating the disappearance announced they believed the mother-of-two had fallen into the River Wyre whilst walking her dog. They stated their “main working hypothesis” is that Nicola fell into the river and that “this is not suspicious but a tragic case of a missing person”.