The search for the mum-of-two has entered its ninth day, with search teams from Lancashire Police continuing to trawl the River Wyre near St Michael’s, a small village north west of Preston. Police said yesterday that they believes the 45-year-old had fallen into the river, and there was no criminal involvement.

However in a Facebook post, Nicola’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence whatsoever” that she fell into the Wyre.

“Off the back of the latest Police media update, please can I add there is no evidence whatsoever that she has gone into the river, it’s just a theory,” she said. “Everyone needs to keep an open mind as not all CCTV and leads have been investigated fully, the police confirmed the case is far from over.”

Nicola Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, right, has said there is “no evidence whatsover” that the missing mum has gone in the river. Credit: Facebook

While Nicola’s friend, Emma White, also cast doubt on the police theory, telling Sky News it was based on “limited information”. “When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis – surely we need this factual evidence,” she said.

“That’s what the family and all of us are holding on to – that we are sadly no further on than last Friday. We still have no evidence, and that’s why we’re out together in force. You don’t base life on a hypothesis.”

Nicola Bulley’s last known movements. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

Police believe the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing in just “a 10-minute window” while she was walking her dog, Willow, close to the River Wyre, after dropping off her daughters – aged six and nine – at school. She had logged in to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.

She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am – the last known sighting – and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am. The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.

Ms Bulley, a mortgage adviser, has lived in Lancashire for 25 years but is originally from near Chelmsford, Essex, and has a southern accent.

Speaking near the scene where Ms Bulley was last seen, he told broadcasters: “Every single scenario comes to a brick wall. Every single one of them. All we are doing is sitting there going round and round and round through each scenario.”

