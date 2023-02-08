Using specialist sonar equipment, Peter Faulding and his team have been scouring the River Wyre

From Monday (6 February), private underwater rescue team Specialist Group International (SGI) has been assisting in the search for missing Nicola Bulley in the waterways of the Lancashire village of St. Michael’s on Wyre.

In a post on SGI’s Facebook page, company CEO and forensic specialist Peter Faulding said his team will “work closely” with police. A friend of Bulley said she had asked the team to rule out the theory that the mother-of-two fell into the river.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma White, who has known Bulley for 10 years, told Radio 4’s Today programme: “I came across one of the interviews with Peter Faulding, CEO of Specialist Group International. They’ve got expertise, equipment and manpower and they search rivers in extreme detail, so the quest to bring Peter to St Michael’s began.”

Police have been working on the theory that the 45-year-old fell in the river, but her family and friends have questioned that, saying there is still no evidence.

White told BBC Breakfast: “Following the hypothesis of the police that Nicola was in the river, we need some evidence to back that up either way and I feel Peter and his amazing bit of kit... is going to come and sweep the river bed and give us answers.”

But what can SGI’s team bring to the search for Bulley that the police can’t? And what has Faulding said about the case? Here is everything you need to know about it.

SGI leader Peter Faudling (left) and a team member use sonar equipment in the search for Nicola Bulley (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

What can the team do?

Advertisement

Advertisement

SGI’s team of experts and divers, based in Dorking, Surrey, has previously assisted police forces in the south of England, and has offered its services to Lancashire Constabulary “free of charge”. Faulding said his team will use high-tech sonar, which can see “every stick and stone lying on the riverbed”.

The team has been using the sonar equipment to send images from underwater to a screen on a search boat, their first task being to make an initial “rapid” search of a section of the river downstream from where Bulley went missing.

By the end of Monday, Faulding said his team had searched “three or four miles” of river until it got dark. He said his team would look through another stretch of river on Tuesday “towards where Nicola went originally missing”.

Specialist divers are on hand, but Faulding originally suggested they would only enter the water if a potential “target” is identified. The sonar equipment, thought to cost in the region of £52,000, will help the team to spot any objects of interest.

“If a person is laying on their side, it can look like something else,” explained Faulding. “So, you have to check everything, and the beauty of this sonar allows us to actually measure the length of the target.”

What has Faulding said?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Faulding speaks on Good Morning Britain (Photo: ITV)

Speaking to reporters shortly after arriving in St Michael’s on Wyre on Sunday evening (5 February), Faulding said he was confident his team would find Bulley if she did fall into the River Wyre.

“The clear evidence is the phone was by the river, the dog harness was by the river,” he said, “so that’s [the police’s] only clue at the moment and we’ve got to be allowed to eliminate this river, so we can either confirm or deny what’s in here today.”

Faulding said it was a “particularly long” stretch of river to search and that his team was bringing a “back-up resource” for the police. He added: “If we can’t find her in the next three or four days in this river, if she’s not here, then I’m confident that she’s not in this stretch of river. I’d be very confident of that.”

He told Sky News: “Let’s get this water searched so it can be either confirmed or denied if Nicola is actually in this river. If she’s not in the river, then obviously we won’t find anything but we’re going to work our hardest, we’ll probably be working under darkness... and that’s my intention to help the family.​”

He has since conceded that he does not think the missing mother is in the water. “That’s just my gut instinct at this point,” he told TalkTV ahead of SGI beginning its second day of searching the river on 7 February, “I personally don’t think she’s in the river.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a separate media interview, Faulding admitted he was “baffled” by the case. “Normally, if a person has drowned, they go down within a few metres if being searched for the same day,” he said. “In another couple of days I will be confident she is not in that area at all. We have the best sonar you can buy.”

What have the police said?

In a press conference on Tuesday 7 February, Lancashire Constabulary Superintendent Sally Riley told reporters that Faulding is not included in “all the investigation detail”.

She added: “Our search has not found Nicola in the river and then a re-search in parts by SGI has found the same. That does not mean… that Nicola has not been in the river. In the light of other inquiries being discounted from the investigation so far… clearly our main belief is that Nicola did fall into the river.

“Clearly Mr Faulding isn’t included within all the investigation detail any more than the members of the public are that I’m briefing through these sorts of press conferences,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is his book about?

In a bizarre - though potentially lucrative - coincidence, Faulding’s book ‘What Lies Beneath: My Life as a Forensic Search and Rescue Expert’ was published on 2 February.