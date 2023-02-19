Peter Faulding searched the river for Nicola Bulley after being enlisted by her family and friends

A diving expert who assisted in the search for Nicola Bulley has issued a statement after police confirmed a body has been found.

The discovery was made in the River Wyre on Sunday (19 February) over three weeks after the 45-year-old mum-of-two went missing. The mortgage adviser vanished in St Michael’s on Wyre while walking her dog after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on 27 January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Lancashire Police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

A statement said: “An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body. No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected.”

How did the diving expert react?

Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International (SGI), says he was not informed about Nicola Bulley’s “issues with alcohol” (Photo: PA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the confirmation that a body had been found, Peter Faulding said: “Our thoughts are with Nicola’s family and friends at this difficult time.” He had been enlisted by the family and friends of Nicola to search the river for her.

During his search, Faulding and his team, from rescue operation Specialist Group International, searched the area around the bench, the “entry point” where it is believed by police Nicola fell into the water. But their three day search ended after a “thorough and extensive search of the areas we were tasked with by Lancashire Police” found “no sign of Nicola”.

She said: “Our involvement is we’ve searched it extremely thoroughly and we’ve ruled out, especially, the area where Nicola supposedly went in all the way down to the first weir and then onward down the river quite a distance. And then that’s my area cleared then, and we went upstream as well for about a mile upstream just in case, so it’s been extremely thorough.