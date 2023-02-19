Nicola Bulley has been missing for more than three weeks after she vanished in St Michael’s on Wyre

Police have found a body in the search for Nicola Bulley.

A road was closed near to the scene where she disappeared earlier. Divers and helicopters were seen in the area.

Lancashire Police have announced that a body has been found but the identity has not been confirmed.

The latest development comes after a tip-off from two dog-walkers, according to reports. Police drones are reported to have been seen in the area.

It comes in a week where Lancashire Police have come under pressure after revealing deeply personal information about the 45-year-old mortgage advisor. The force detailed her struggles with alcohol and menopause, but came under fire - Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt described it as “shocking”.

Here is all you need to know about the latest development in the search:

Has Nicola Bulley been found?

In a statement on Sunday (19 February), Lancashire Police said: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels. We want to provide you with an update on that activity. We were called today at 11:36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road.An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time. Procedures to identify the body are on-going.

“We are currently treating the death as unexplained. Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy.”

Nicola Bulley’s family have urged people to stop “making wild theories up” about her and called for an end to the “speculation and rumours” about her private life

When and where did Nicola Bulley go missing?

Nicola disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on 27 January.

At 8.26am she left her home with her two daughters, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later. She then took Willow for a walk along the path by the River Wyre at 8.43am, heading towards a gate in the lower field and was later seen by a dog walker who knew her.

A police diving team at the River Wyre near St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire on 19 February. Picture: PA

At 8.53am, Nicola sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am. She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am, the last known sighting.

Her phone was back in the area of the bench at 9.20am before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call.

At 9.33am, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two. At 10.50am, Nicola’s family and the school attended by her children were told about her disappearance.

Why has Lancashire Police been criticsed?

The police’s decision to reveal details of her private life has continued to come under criticism. Information Commissioner John Edwards said in a statement he would be speaking to Lancashire Police about why it decided to disclose information about her alcohol and HRT issues.

Former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird said the force had made a “sexist” error by disclosing her struggles with alcohol and the menopause. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said it would be “a rare thing” for his force to disclose such details, but he added that he did not have “all the facts to hand”.