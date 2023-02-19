A body has been found in the search for Nicola Bulley but has yet to be formally identified

Police are working to identify a body found close to the scene where Nicola Bulley disappeared.

The mother-of-two was last seen walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on 27 January, just over three weeks ago.

She then took her spaniel, Willow, for a walk along the path by the River Wyre at 8.43am, heading towards a gate and bench in the lower field. Nicola was seen by a dog walker who knew her at around 8.50am, and their pets interacted briefly before they parted ways

At 8.53am, Nicola sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later, before logging on to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am. She was seen by a second witness at 9.10am, the last known sighting.

Her phone was back in the area of the bench at 9.20am before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call. At 9.33am, another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with Willow darting between the two.

Lancashire Constabulary came under fire after making Nicola’s struggles with alcohol and peri-menopause public three weeks after she vanished. They later added in a statement that Ms Bulley, from Inskip in Lancashire, had stopped taking her HRT medication.

A public backlash and interventions from the Government and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper followed, with Lancashire Constabulary confirming a date had been set for an internal review into the investigation. A spokeswoman said: “A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our head of crime detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables.”

Who tipped off the police about the body?

A man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body and called police, the PA news agency understands.

Scenes as a body is found during a police search

Where was the body found?

The body was found on an unremarkable stretch of the river, just past a slight bend, a mile or so outside the village, close to where a tree had fallen on its side half in and half outside the water, with branches and undergrowth partially submerged. Police had earlier erected a tent and cordoned off the lane while police divers were called in, but the road was reopened around three hours later once the body was recovered by officers.

The police diving team could be seen conducting the search while a police drone and helicopter flew above.

St Michael’s On Wyre as seen on Google Earth - the left circle is where a body was found, the right circle is where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was discovered

Is the identity of the body known?

Police are working to formally identify the body, but Nicola’s family have been informed. A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am on Sunday.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body,” a statement said. “No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

“Procedures to identify the body are ongoing. We are currently treating the death as unexplained.