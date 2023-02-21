With Nicola Bulley tragically confirmed dead three weeks after she first went missing, questions remain for Lancashire Police.

Lancashire Constabulary confirmed on Monday (20 February) that a body pulled from the River Wyre was that of missing mum-of-two, Nicola Bulley.

The 45-year-old had been missing for three weeks, last seen walking her dog on St Michael’s on Wyre on 27 January. She had earlier dropped her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

On Sunday (19 February), officers were called to reports of a body in the river close to Rawcliffe Road - spotted by dog walkers. Once formal identification had been carried out, Ms Bulley’s family’s “worst fears” were confirmed.

The mortgage advisor’s family have paid tribute to Ms Bulley, calling her the “centre of [their] world” and “the one who made [their] lives so special”. They also criticised the public and media response to her disappearance, saying it “saddens” them that they will have to explain to Ms Bulley’s daughters that “the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, [and] misquoted and vilified friends and family.”

The statement, read out by police, concluded: “Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now. We love you, always have and always will, we’ll take it from here.”

Nicola Bulley (pictured) whose body was found on Sunday morning in the River Wyre, less than a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen on Friday, January 27

Ms Bulley’s disappearance drew nationwide interest - with social media sleuths pedalling wild theories and fake, so-called ‘experts’ turning up at the scene. The case also placed a huge spotlight on the actions of Lancashire Police, with many criticising their handling of both public communications and the investigation itself.

Although Ms Bulley has been found then, questions remain about the investigation into her disappearance. NationalWorld has taken a look at a few of these.

Why did it take so long to find her body?

Within days of Ms Bulley’s disappearance, Lancashire Constabulary favoured the hypothesis that she had fallen into the river. But it still took more than three weeks to locate Ms Bulley - with the fact that she was found just a mile from where she was last seen raising many questions.

A further cause for questioning is that it wasn’t even Lancashire Police who made the tragic discovery, despite their “extensive” searches and the help of a private search expert who used sonar detection. Instead, it was two bystanders - a man and woman walking their dog - who finally spotted Ms Bulley.

One former chief prosecutor told The Times that public confidence in the force will have been “damaged” as a result, especially considering the area in which the body was found is thought to have been already examined. But others have defended Lancashire Constabulary, arguing that river searches are complicated because conditions can easily change.

Nicola Bulley and partner Paul Ansell. Credit: Facebook

“It’s complex searching water,” Julie Mackay, a former detective from Avon and Somerset Police’s ‘cold case’ unit, told BBC Radio 5 Live. “Because this case has had so much scrutiny then every little step is micro-analysed. ‘Why didn’t we find her just a mile down the river? Why is it taking so long for her to appear?’

“But it’s not that unusual and I’m sure that there’ll be a review of everything the police have done, and from the review where there’s learning and good practice to come out, that will make them better in the future.”

There has also been significant focus on Peter Faulding - the private underwater search expert called in by Ms Bulley’s family to help find her. On joining the search, he had said: “If Nicola is here, I’m happy we will find her, if she’s in the river. If we can’t find her in the next three or four days in this river, then I’m confident that she’s not in this stretch of river.”

Later, Mr Faulding confirmed that his company had indeed searched the part of the riverbed where Ms Bulley’s body was found in reeds, but defended his work. He commented: “All I can say is when we searched she was not on the bottom of that river. We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water.”

A map of where the body was found. Credit: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

Former Lancashire Constabulary Ch Supt Bob Eastwood also defended the search, suggesting that Ms Bulley’s body may not have always been in the same location.

He told BBC Breakfast: “The way the tide comes and goes…it is possible that the body could have flowed in and flowed out and has eventually been given up by the water. To jump in…and automatically assume that the body was there the whole time is a step too far.”

Meanwhile, a former homicide detective summarised both viewpoints. He told The Times that river searches can be “complicated” - but admitted that both the police and Mr Faulding’s company should “face serious questions” if the area had indeed already been searched.

He said: “It does seem pretty extraordinary given the level of searches in that area.” The former detective said the body may have been hidden in mud or reeds, but that the use of underwater drones and 3D scanners makes this “unlikely”. He concluded: “That means really only two other possibilities - the body was weighed down or there were failures in the search.”

Nicola Bulley first went missing on 27 January, whilst walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre. Credit: PA

Why did Lancashire Constabulary release so much personal information about Ms Bulley?

Many were outraged by the disclosure of this personal information. Tory MP Alicia Kearns slammed the information as assisting only those who “wish to victim blame or diminish”, while Labour MP Stella Creasy said the statement was “deeply troubling.”

Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for northwest England, added that the disclosure was “absolutely uncalled for” and had “done nothing to help find her.” Meanwhile, a friend of Ms Bulley anonymously told The Mirror that they suspected Lancashire Police had made the revelation to “shift the focus onto this, rather than on them and their lack of progress.”

However, Lancashire Constabulary, which has since announced it will conduct an internal review into its handling of the investigation, said the information had been shared to dispel rumours that were circulating about Ms Bulley. Other figures in policing backing up this reasoning, with Mr Eastwood remarking: “Knowing policing as I do, I suspect that they made that decision in order to prevent somebody releasing it in that way [by selling a story to the press]. It was unpleasant information to hear but I think in all the circumstances, from what I know and believe, I think the police were right to do so.”

Ms Bulley’s family also addressed the release of the information, stating that while they were aware “Nikki would not have wanted” these personal details to be shared, the police had “kept them informed” about the disclosure. They continued: “There are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop. The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.”

Speaking specifically on Ms Bulley’s struggles with menopause, her family said: “Due to the perimenopause, Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep. [She] was taking HRT to help, but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT, thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis. The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life.”

Police Officers along the main road in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Credit: PA

Could the police have done more to stop ‘internet sleuths’ and fake ‘experts’?

Ms Bulley’s disappearance caught the attention of the nation - including numbers of amateur social media sleuths who have been sharing conspiracy theories and even turning up at the River Wyre to look into the case themselves. They were driven by rumours and speculation, peddled by millions of people who have never been anywhere near Lancashire, who do not have professional experience in detective work, and who did not know Ms Bulley.

Lancashire Constabulary released a series of statements about the situation - first asking people to not distress locals by flooding the area, then appealing to the public to avoid conspiracy theories which were hurting those at the centre of the case, namely, Ms Bulley’s heartbroken family.

Det Supt Rebecca Smith said police officers were being “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” about Ms Bulley’s disappearance, which are "distracting" them. She continued: “In 29 years’ police service I’ve never seen anything like it. Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said no evidence of a crime had been found as he criticised "ill-informed speculation”, which he described as “potentially damaging to the investigation, the community of St Michael’s and, most importantly, Nicola’s family.”

But despite a security company being drafted into the village in response to the large numbers of “TikTokers and YouTubers” and Lancashire Constabulary putting in place a dispersal order, people continued to arrive on scene. So some are questioning whether more could have been done to stop these people intimidating locals, upsetting Ms Bulley’s family, and furthering the sense of hysteria.

Flowers, and ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after police announced that the body recovered from the River Wyre on Sunday, was that of Nicola Bulley, who disappeared on January 27. Credit: PA

Could police have helped Ms Bulley before her disappearance?

As the search developed, it was revealed that Lancashire Constabulary officers had contact with Ms Bulley before she disappeared, on 10 January. A statement said: “A response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10. No-one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated.”

The force has referred itself to the police watchdog over the encounter. Confirming the referral, a spokesperson for the The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “This afternoon we received a referral from Lancashire Constabulary regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on January 10, prior to her disappearance.