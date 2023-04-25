The likes of Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan and Fatima Whitbread have all returned to the show for an all-star special

Ant and Dec are returning to host I'm A Celeb all-stars. (Getty Images)

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of here! is back on our screens and the producers have assembled an all-star cast of famous campmates from previous years.

ITV’s flagship programme is based in South Africa for the first time and familiar faces such as Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman and Fatima Whitbread are all competing against each other for the I’m A Celebrity ‘Legend’ title.

The show is fully pre-recorded, having been filmed last year and the outcome of the competition has already been determined as it is based on performances in the trials rather than a public vote.

But how many episodes are there in the all-star edition of I’m A Celeb and when is this year’s final?

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch I’m A Celebrity 2023 episodes

Ant and Dec are once again hosting I’m A Celebrity as the star-studded cast face an even tougher proposition than the Australian jungle which will push the celebrities to their limits and test them like never before.

Episodes for this year’s all star series will be shown live on ITV1 every night mid-week at 9pm.

Viewers can also stream every episode after the live show through the ITVX app which you can download on your mobile phone or electronic device.

Here are the start times for the next 8 episodes of this year’s series. (UK time)

Episode 2: Tuesday 25 April: 9pm - 10.15pm

Episode 3: Wednesday 26 April: 9pm - 10.05pm

Episode 4: Thursday 27 April: 9pm - 10.15pm

Episode 5: Friday 28 April: 9pm - 10.05pm

Episode 6: Monday 1 May: 9pm - 10.05pm

Episode 7: Tuesday 2 May: 9pm - 10pm

Episode 8: Wednesday 3 May: 9pm - 10.15pm

Episode 9: Thursday 4 May: 9pm - 10pm

When does I’m A Celeb 2023 end?

ITV have not yet confirmed the date for the final of this year’s series and it is expected that they will make an announcement closer to the time.

The show itself was pre-recorded last year between September 2022 and October 2022 and an official winner has already been declared - although that is being kept under wraps from the public.

Previous seasons of I’m A Celebrity have typically lasted for around two to three weeks and there has been a total of 19 to 22 episodes in every season since 2007.

Episodes of this year’s series are only running mid-week due to Britain’s Got Talent which means the 2023 final of I’m A Celebrity is likely to take place between Friday 19 May and Wednesday 22 May if it follows the same pattern as previous years.

Here are the start dates and finish dates of the last five seasons of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!