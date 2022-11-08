Australia is home to a number of venomous snakes

Snakes are used in many bushtucker trials (Getty Images)

I’m A Celeb 2022 is underway and this year’s celebrities are adapting to the challenge of living and sleeping in the Australian jungle.

The campmates are set to find the jungle a lot less comfortable than their luxurious homes and the contestants were alarmed to see a snake visit them on their first night in the jungle.

Snakes are amongst the scariest animals the campmates will have to contend with over the course of their jungle journey and comedian Babatunde Aleshe admitted that “everybody in Australia” will hear it if he encounters a snake.

But what types of snakes do they use in I’m A Celebrity and do they pose a threat to any of the campmates? Here is everything you need to know.

Ant and Dec will continue to host I’m A Celeb (Getty Images)

What types of snakes do they use in I’m A Celeb?

Advertisement

I’m A Celeb is synonymous for having extremely difficult bushtucker trials and over the course of the show many of the the celebrities will have to overcome their fears in order to supply their campmates with food and rewards.

Over the course of these challenges the celebrities often come face to face with a wide range of wildlife including snakes.

The bushtucker trials in the series often feature a series of non venomous snakes such as carpet pythons, tree snakes and keel blacks. The themes can often involve the celebrities being placed in extremely tight spaces or overcoming various insects and creepy crawlies.

Has anyone ever been bitten by a snake?

Over the course of I’m A Celeb history there have been several cases of people being bitten by a snake while participating in a bushtucker trial.

English actress Emily Atack was bitten during the 2018 series. The former Inbetweeners star faced the first trial of the series and was handed the task of retrieving 10 stars from a chamber consisting of insects and snakes. During the trial Atack was bitten by a snake on her hand, however she persevered with the trial and won nine stars for her campmates.

Advertisement

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne was bitten on the head by a non venomous anaconda during the 2016 series of the show. Warne was taking part in a trial which involved him dunking his head into a tank of snakes to retrieve stars. The bite was subsequently treated with an antiseptic fluid and the cricketer showed no signs of infection.

48-year old presenter Toni Pearon was also repeatedly bitten by a snake during the Australian version of I’m A Celeb in 2021. The medics on the show revealed she was bitten on five occasions. Pearson suffered no injuries as a result of the incident.

Does Australia have poisonous snakes?

Australia is home to some of the deadliest creatures on Earth and there are a variety of different poisonous snakes located in the area.

Prior to the start of the new series of I’m A Celeb it was reported that a highly venomous snake had made its way into the campsite just days before the celebrities moved in. The snake was believed to be a red bellied snake and it was spotted just inches away from a crew member.

Advertisement

A show executive told The Sun newspaper: “A red-bellied black snake made its way into the camp and decided to curl up just inches away from the head of a stand-in as she slept in her bed.

“The snake is very common in this part of Australia but is very venomous and could of been nasty with the bite causing bleeding and vomiting.”