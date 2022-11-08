UK Animal welfare charity, the RSPCA, has expressed ‘serious concerns’ about the welfare of the animals involved

I’m a Celebrity is back, with the reality show Down Under for the first time since 2019. The series had been held in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, but this year contestants including Pop Star Boy George and Royal-in-law Mike Tindall will be in the jungle in Australia.

The show, which began in 2002 is well known for its infamous bushtucker trials, which sees celebrities tackle creepy crawlies, snakes, spiders and eels.

UK Animal welfare charity, the RSPCA, has expressed “serious concerns” about the welfare of these animals, stating that some have been “dropped, thrown, handled roughly, crushed, chased, overcrowded”.

Last year saw additional concern that the show was using bugs that were not native to Wales, ITV confirmed in a statement: “all of the insects used on I’m A Celebrity are non-invasive species.”

So, what happens to the animals that are used in I’m a Celeb Bushtucker trials and where do they go after their involvement? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Bushtucker trials?

Bushtucker trials are a vital part of I’m a Celeb. Contestants are chosen by the public to take part in a gruelling challenge in order to win stars which can then be exchanged for food. Themes can include placing the celebrities in confined spaces, heights or subjecting them to creepy crawlies and over types of animals.

Often contestants are chosen to undergo a trial that they fear the most, for sheer entertainment factor.

What happens to the animals in Bushtucker trials?

The animals who take part in the Bushtuker trial episodes are reportedly kept in special enclosures which are approved by the local authorities.

Reported by Sky News in 2021, they are kept in “temperature controlled” enclosures which meet the animal’s needs, and are monitored by a specialist animal team, who remain on set at all times. Whilst the insects used in trials are released using “grate systems”.

After taking part in the trials, ITV said the insects are: “donated to local wildlife sanctuaries, trusts and zoos for their exotic animal and bird feed after filming.”

What has the RSPCA said?

UK Animal welfare charity, the RSPCA has expressed concern regarding the treatment of the animals and the continued use of live animals and bugs for entertainment in I’m a Celeb.

In a statement they said: “Every year, we are faced with serious concerns about the use of animals, including snakes, insects and other live creatures during the filming of the show.

“Since ‘I’m a Celebrity’ was first aired, animals have been dropped, thrown, handled roughly, crushed, chased, overcrowded, scared by contestants and prevented from escaping from stressful experiences.

“With this year’s series returning to Australia, we’re more concerned than ever about the use of live animals on the show and the example it sets for viewers.”

They were also concerned that the show could potentially influence people to copy the bushtucker trials at home, the said: “the potential to prompt people to try and copy the ‘bushtucker trials’ at home for entertainment is also worrying and we feel that deliberately portraying certain species as nasty or frightening or as objects that can be used purely for entertainment rather than sentient, living creatures sends out totally the wrong message.”

They ended their statement by asking producers to “stop using living creatures in this capacity.”

What has ITV said?

Reported by Metro, ITV gave a statement regarding the treatment of animals on the show in 2021. They said: “ITV Studios uses a ‘specialist licensed animal company’ throughout the programme’s run.

