Revisit iconic former campmates iconic jungle moments as they return to ITV for I'm A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa

Ant and Dec are back on our screens from tonight (Monday 24 April) to present a brand new I'm A Celebrity spin-off. This time, instead of filming in Australia or Wales, the action takes place in South Africa.

The show, which features infamous former campmates who will compete to become the first I'm A Celebrity 'Legend', was filmed last year as a contingency in the event that filming in Australia could not resume due to Covid-19 restrictions.

As filming Down Under did take place, the All Stars series comes as a bonus for I'm A Celeb fans who will be eager to see their favourite contestants from years gone by take on more challenges. With the main contestants for the first season of I'm A Celebrity All Stars confirmed, these are the most iconic moments from their time on the original show:

Paul Burrell on I'm A Celebrity

Shaun Ryder

Another I’m A Celeb star to tussle with the creatures in the jungle, Shaun came up against a carpet python in his trial. He had to retrieve keys from different boxes containing different creepy crawlies and animals. Reaching his hand into a box containing a python, Shaun was soon bitten, just below the knuckle, and began a sweary rant.

Shaun said: “Oh you dirty b******, I will pull you out and…” The rangers then came in to stop the challenge and pull the snake off the Happy Mondays singer. Shaun said after the trial. “If that weren't someone's animal I would have f***ing smashed it. It was like sticking your hand through a sheet of glass and it wouldn't let go.”

Amir Khan

Boxer Amir Khan caused uproar when he and his fellow campmate, presenter Iain Lee, stole food meant for the rest of camp. The pair had completed a Dingo Dollar challenge, and their campmates had correctly answered a question, meaning that they won a treat of strawberries and cream.

On their way back to camp, Amir suggested that he and Iain eat the strawberries themselves and tell their campmates that they got the question wrong. The pair then scoffed down the sweet treat. A guilt-ridden Iain later confessed, and Amir tried to heap the blame onto him, saying that it had all been his idea.

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell was the second ever King of the Jungle when he was crowned in May 2003 in a finale watched by more than 12 million people. Speaking of his experience, the former cricketer said: “It's been good. It's been wicked. I've thoroughly enjoyed it. It's been hard at times with the challenges and whatnot but I've had a great time."

Tufnell’s series remains one of the most-watched seasons of I’m A Celeb, with average viewership of more than 8 million, and this in the time before ITVX. The series helped to establish the show as a flagship ITV property, ensuring that it would continue year after year.

Fatima Whitbread

Still one of the most memorable moments of any season of I’m A Celebrity, Fatima’s cockroach helmet trial made from grim watching. The former javelin thrower donned a helmet filled with more than 7,000 cockroaches, but the challenge was brought to a sudden stop when one of the insects crawled up her nose.

After trying to snort the roach out, Fatima turned to the medic, Bob, who flushed it out of her nose. Fatima then decided to adopt the cockroach and had it preserved in wax when it died. She even gave it a name - LB, short for Little B*****d.

Fatima Whitbread has a cockroach removed from her nose

Carol Vorderman

Countdown’s Carol Voerderman took on one of I’m A Celebrity’s most iconic Dingo Dollar challenges. Paired up with comedian Joel Dommett, she donned a chicken outfit and was tasked with putting giant eggs in a nest while attached to a bungee rope.

As the chaotic trial commenced, the Carol and Joel began a flirty exchange - she called him ‘my little bush cock’ to which Joel replied ‘You’re one sexy bird, Carol.’ He then asked her to ‘shove [an egg] up me’ - eventually, the pair went on to win the challenge.

Helen Flanagan

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan committed a fatal flaw in her time on the show - she make it perfectly clear that she hated the bushtucker trials. As a consequence, she was voted to do seven of them.

One of the grimmest trials saw Helen and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries facing off in an eating contest. Helen tried to munch her way through a camel toe but ended up gagging on the nasty snack. She ended up losing to Nadine, adding to the list of trials she failed during her time in the jungle.

Jordan Banjo

Diversity star Jordan Banjo entertained viewers during his Hell or High Water trial with actor Larry Lamb. Jordan was tasked with unlocking a series of padlocks and closing valves in a huge tank of water.

Jordan, who has a big fear of snakes, was left almost frozen in the water tank when two jungle pythons were dropped in with him - meanwhile Larry Lamb was knee-deep in snakes himself.

Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell remains one of the most iconic I’m A Celebrity screamers. In the fourth season of the show, the former Royal Family servant was tested to his limits in the Hell Hole challenge.

Paul had to put his hand into a hole in a wall filled with hidden creepy crawlies, and freaked out in hilarious style, he made a string of terrified faces as he tried to grab stars whilst avoiding things scuttling over his hands, and almost broke down in tears. And for a special treat, the challenge was recreated for him in the new All Stars series.

Janice Dickinson

American model Janice Dickinson joined I’m A Celebrity in 2007 and took part in even more trials than Helen, completing 10 in a row. However, it was for explosive arguments that she became best known.