This week's viewing recommendations include an Apple TV action comedy, I'm A Celeb spin-off and a new season of Indian Matchmaking

NationalWorld's film and TV podcast Screen Babble: Weekend Watch brings you the best viewing recommendations coming to TV and streaming this weekend and beyond. A major new show is Dead Ringers, a horror drama series based on the 1989 Jeremy Irons film of the same name. The gender-swapped series sees Rachel Weisz star as identical twin gynecologists who perform ethically questionable procedures on women with fertility issues. The six-part series landed on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 21 April.

A new film worth your time this weekend is Ghosted, the action comedy film stars 'sexiest man alive' Chris Evans as Cole a man who falls in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas) who he soon realises is a secret agent. Before they can go on their first date, the pair are pulled into a mission to save the world. Ghosted landed on Apple TV+ on Friday 21 April.

Returning to Netflix for a third season is popular reality show Indian Matchmaking. The new series will follow Sima as she continues on her mission to set up couples from India and the diaspora. There are eight episodes in season three and they all landed on Netflix on Friday 21.

Another film that's definitely worth your time is To Catch a Killer - the action thriller follows a rookie police detective (Shailene Woodley) and her boss, played by Ben Mendelsohn, as they hunt for a brutal serial killer terrorising Baltimore on New Year's Eve. The film has a limited cinematic release on Friday 21 and will be released on Sky Cinema early next month.

Screen Babble: Weekend Watch

Derren Brown: Showman is the illusionist's first TV special in three years - the one-off episode is based on his West End show and explores how difficulty brings people together. Showman will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 23 April at 9pm.

I'm A Celebrity: All Stars is ITV's new big series - filmed in South Africa last year, the show sees previous I'm A Celebrity contestants compete to be declared the first 'I'm A Celebrity legend'. The series will premiere on Monday 24 April at 9pm and air nightly for two weeks.

How to listen to new episodes of Screen Babble