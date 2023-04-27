Shaun Ryder, Amir Khan and Helen Flanagan are back on I’m A Celeb for the All Star series

I'm A Celeb cast then and now. (getty images/ graphic by Kim Mogg)

ITV’s flagship programme I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is rolling back the years with a special all star series.

The new series, which is set in South Africa, features a star-studded cast of memorable contestants from the show's 21-year history including Shaun Ryder, Gillian McKeith, Amir Khan and Helen Flanagan.

Each of these celebrities produced a number of iconic moments during their first stint in the Australian jungle but how much have they changed since their first appearance on the programme and what have they got up to since their appearing on the show?

Here is everything you need to know.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast then and now

The I'm A Celeb all-star cast are returning to the jungle for a second time and many of those celebrities have changed since then. On the left hand side you will see the contestants during their first stint on the show compared to now.

Amir Khan: First appearance 2017

Amir Khan made his jungle debut in 2017. (YouTube)

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan is making his second appearance on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Khan was a famous face in boxing at the time but he had been inactive for over a year after a sixth round defeat to Canelo Alvarez.The former Olympic medalist finished in 5th place during his first appearance on I’m A Celeb with Georgia Toffolo eventually being crowned queen of the jungle.

Since leaving the jungle Khan has been involved in five fights, the most notable of which were defeats to Kell Brook and Terrence Crawford.

He has remained in the world of television and he launched his own reality TV series Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton which has ran for three series since 2021.

Khan is now retired from boxing and he is currently banned from the sport after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a prohibited substance.

Carol Vorderman: First appearance 2016

Carol Vorderman is best known for being the presenter of countdown. (YouTube)

Carol Vorderman is a British media personality who is best known for her appearance on the popular game show Countdown between 1982 and 2006.

Vorderman appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2016 and finished in 8th place, narrowly finishing ahead of fellow all-star contestant Jordan Banjo.

In recent years Vorderman has hosted the Pride of Britain awards and she has appeared as a contestant on Beat the Chasers.

Fatima Whitbread: First appearance 2011

Fatima Whitbread is a former Olympic medalist. (YouTube)

Fatima Whitbread is a British retired javelin thrower who shined on the world stage in 1986 when she became the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event.

Whitbread is a two-time Olympic medalist, winning bronze in 1984 and silver in 1988. She also won BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 1987.

Whitbread was a fan favourite on her first jungle appearance in 2011 and she finished in 3rd position behind eventual winner Dougie Poynter and runner-up Mark Wright.

Since leaving the jungle she has participated in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win in 2022 - becoming the shows oldest ever contestant at 60 years of age.

Gillian McKeith: First appearance 2010

Gillian McKeith was a late arrival on the opening episode of I'm A Celeb all-stars. (YouTube)

It is now 13 years since Gillian McKeith last entered the Australian jungle and she is still remembered as the contestant who fainted during a bush tucker trial.

McKeith is a Scottish TV personality and writer and the former host of Channel 4’s You Are What You Eat. She ultimately finished in 8th place during her jungle debut in 2010 and regularly clashed with fellow all-star contestant Shaun Ryder.

Shaun Ryder: First appearance 2010

Shaun Ryder was the runner-up of the 2010 series. (YouTube)

Shaun Ryder rose to fame as the lead singer of British rock band The Happy Mondays which enjoyed success in the late 1980s and early 1990s with hits such as Step On, Kinky Afro and Loose Fit.

Ryder made his jungle debut in 2010 and finished as runner-up behind eventual winner Stacey Solomon.

Ryder continues to perform with the Happy Mondays and he has also appeared as a guest on Celebrity Gogglebox with fellow bandmate Mark Berry (Bez).

Helen Flanagan: First appearance 2012

Helen Flanagan made her jungle debut in 2012. (YouTube)

Helen Flanagan is an English actress who is best known for playing the role of Rosie Webster in Coronation Street between 2000 and 2012.

She participated in the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2012 and finished the series in seventh place.

Flanagan reprised her role as Rosie Webster in Coronation Street from 2017 to 2018 but she left on maternity leave later that year.

Jordan Banjo: First appearance 2016

Jordan Banjo rose to fame with Diversity on Britain's Got Talent. (YouTube)

Jordan Banjo was a member of the British street dance troupe Diversity which were crowned the winners of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009.

He made his jungle debut in 2016 and finished the series in 9th.

Banjo currently works as a radio host for Kiss alongside fellow Diversity star Perri Kiely.

Paul Burrell: First appearance 2004

Paul Burrell finished runner-up in 2004. (YouTube)

Paul Burrell is a former servant of the British Royal Household and he acted as a butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Burrell was extremely popular during his time in the jungle in 2004 and he finished runner-up in the series behind comedian Joe Pasquale.

Burrell has remained in the spotlight since his appearance on I’m A Celeb and he appeared on the Australian version of the show in 2018 and he also appeared on the TV series Through the Keyhole with Keith Lemon.

Janice Dickinson: First appearance 2007

Janice Dickinson made her jungle debut 16 years ago. (YouTube)

Janice Dickinson is an American model, TV personality and businesswoman.

She rose to fame by becoming one of the first ever supermodels during the 1970s and 1980s. She later branched out into TV and worked as a judge on America’s Next Top Model between 2003 and 2006.

Dickinson enjoyed success on I’m A Celeb and finished as runner up to actor and TV presenter Christopher Biggins.

The former model was forced to leave the all-star series on medical grounds. She was rushed to hospital in the first week of filming for the pre-recorded All Star series in November 2022. She is believed to have tripped on a cable in the dark, which resulted in her hitting her head on the floor.

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell was crowned king of the jungle in 2003. (YouTube)

Former England cricketer Phil Tufnell is aiming to defend his I’m A Celebrity crown in this year’s all-star series.

Tufnell is the only former winner returning to the jungle in this year's series and he was crowned king of the jungle in 2003, just a year after his retirement from cricket.