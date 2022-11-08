This year’s campaign has been backed by the UK government

The countdown to Christmas is officially on, and with it brings Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day, a fundraising event which gives people the chance to show off their most festive attire and raise money for children’s charities.

This is everything you need to know about the Christmas Jumper Day campaign - and how you can get involved.

When is Christmas Jumper Day?

This year, Christmas Jumper Day will take place on Thursday 8 December. It is likely to be celebrated by many offices around the country and the children’s charity is asking those who wish to take part to make a donation of £2.

A number of high profile sports teams have supported Christmas Jumper day in the past including Arsenal in 2016 (Getty Images)

This year’s event promises to be twice as good as ever before as the UK government has promised to double every donation that is made. So for example if you donate £2, the UK government will match that by donating £2 to support Save The Children.

Advertisement

What is Christmas Jumper Day?

Christmas Jumper Day is an annual event which raises money for children’s charities - both in the UK and overseas.

Each year millions of people celebrate the event by wearing a festive outfit at their school, workplace or at home to help support the cause.

When was the first Christmas Jumper Day?

The first Christmas Jumper Day was celebrated by Save the Children in December 2012. This year’s event will be Save The Children’s 11th Christmas Jumper Day.

Since launching it is estimated that Save The Children has raised a staggering £30 million to help support children around the world.

Advertisement

How to sign up

If you wish to take part in Christmas Jumper Day 2022, you can do so by signing up on the Save The Children website. All you need to do to get involved is create a username and password.

What charities does Christmas Jumper Day support?

This year’s Christmas Jumper Day will be aiming to raise funds to help support children in Kenya. Each year in Kenya it is estimated that 74,000 children die before reaching the age of five.

Save the Children is aiming to support pregnant women, new mums, tiny babies and young children by helping them to get the food and medicine they need to be strong and healthy.

Advertisement

The project will be launched in 2023 and it is estimated that 200,000 people will benefit from the cause.

Which celebrities are taking part in Christmas Jumper Day?

A series of famous faces will be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2022 including This Morning duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day 2022 (Getty Images)

Speaking about her involvement last year, Willoughby said: “I’m really excited to be taking part in Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day and I’m delighted that I get to do it alongside Phil!”