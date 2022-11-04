Many people are dreaming of snow this winter over the festive season and the build up to Christmas

Weather experts are predicting that it will snow in November (Getty Images)

With the winter months well underway and people are starting to turn their attention towards the Christmas countdown.

For many people snow is synonymous with the festive season and in Bing Crosby’s words many of us are dreaming of a white Christmas.

It has been a year of extreme weather conditions in the UK with some of the warmest temperatures of all time being recorded during the summer months. But will we see snow in 2022?

Many people are dreaming of snow this Christmas (Getty Images)

Will it snow this year?

According to the Met Office we are more likely to see snow hit the UK in the early parts of 2023 between January and March then we are during the later months of 2022.

The latest data figures suggest that we will see snow or sleet fall on an average of 3.9 days in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February and 4.2 days in March.

So far this year we have seen warmer autumn temperatures than usual in the UK, which has been welcomed by many households amid the cost of living crisis as it has saved them money on energy bills.

However, other forecasters at MetDesk are predicting that Sunday 13 November will be the first day that parts of Britain will experience snowflakes falling.

What is a white Christmas?

Traditionally a white Christmas has been defined as a Christmas where one snowflake has fallen in the 24 hours of Christmas Day in any area of the UK.

In years gone by, the Met Office used a single location in the country to decide if it had been a white Christmas and that was the Met Office building in London. However in recent years with the growing interest in the topic, particularly with betting markets, the number of locations have increased to cover more sections of the UK.

The following sites are now included by the Met Office to dictate whether the UK has had a White Christmas.

Buckingham Palace - London

Aldergrove Airport - Belfast

Pittodrie Stadium - Aberdeen

Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh

Coronation Street - Manchester

Principality Stadium - Cardiff

The Met Office analyses data from all of these locations to provide a picture of where snow has fallen and to decipher if it has been a White Christmas or not.

How likely is a white Christmas?

The Met Office states that it can accurately forecast if snow is likely on any given Christmas day up to five days in advance.

Since 1960, around half of the years have seen at least 5% of the network record snow on Christmas Day. This means technically speaking there is a 50/50 chance of snow on the 25th December.