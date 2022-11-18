The LEGO Eiffel Tower will be released on Black Friday 2022

A LEGO Eiffel Tower is set to be released on Black Friday. (Getty Images)

The LEGO Group company is set to unveil their tallest building yet in preparation for Christmas 2022.

The 10307 Eiffel Tower will be a model of one of the world’s most recognisable landmarks, which will transport you straight to the heart of the French capital Paris. The new lego set will stand at a height of 149 cm and will be around 4ft 8in tall once fully built. This makes it a similar height to a 10-year-old child.

The new Eiffel Tower design promises to be the ultimate showpiece statement in brick form and will be a magnificent display piece to add to your home or buy as a gift for a friend or family member.

When is the LEGO Eiffel Tower being released?

The 10307 Eiffel Tower will be available in time for Black Friday on 25 November 2022. The classic Parisian landmark is the flagship model in the LEGO travel and history series.

Advertisement

Where to buy the LEGO Eiffel Tower

The jaw-dropping 10,001 piece Eiffel Tower is the tallest LEGO set of all time and it will be available to purchase on the LEGO website at midnight on Black Friday, it is currently priced at £554.99.

The Lego Eiffel Tower will be available for sale on Black Friday (LEGO)

How to display massive LEGO sets

For many people LEGO building is a hobby that can be very addictive and many people take great pride in their creations particularly when building a challenging model. However, the problem people often have is finding somewhere to store their masterpiece once they have finished.

LEGO experts Marc and Timothy advise that you should align your sets with the style of your room, so that it matches the aesthetic. If your home is minimalistic the Eiffel Tower may be the stylistic statement that the room needs.

Advertisement

Many people see lego sets as a piece of art around the house and it can be very good to show them off in an area which is not cluttered. Putting it in a focal area can be a good idea if you are wanting to show your masterpiece to friends and family. Furthermore you can also enhance minor details by placing a mirror behind your LEGO set or using an LED light to make the most of your display.

History of the Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower was first constructed in 1889 in Paris and initially received criticism for its design by France’s leading artists and intellectuals. However, over the years it has become a global cultural icon of France and is viewed as one of the most recognisable buildings in the world. More than 250 million people are believed to have visited the towers since its construction and it remains one of the most well known tourist attractions.