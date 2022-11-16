Treat yourself and your loved ones to some beautiful skincare products from The Body Shop this festive season

The Body Shop Christmas Gift Collection.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Body Shop has been an important shopping destination for beauty lovers for almost five decades now. The brand has always prided itself on offering a beautiful range of beauty products made from ethically sourced and naturally-based ingredients from around the world - all presented in no-nonsense packaging.

At Christmas time the brand has become known for releasing some special, limited edition prodcuts, including some which have festive inspired scents - and 2022 is no exception. There’s a fantastic range of gift sets - from hand cream to shower gel and face masks to lip balm - so whether you’e looking for stocking fillers, main gifts, Secret Santa presents, or even a seasonal treat for yourself, you’re sure to find something special.

This year’s special festive scents are oranges and stockings spiced orange and pine and divine wild pine. There’s also gift sets available in some classic Body Shop fragrances including fruity and floral fragrances, such as strawberry and tea tree.

As well as producing some of the most luxurious bath and body pamper products available on the high street, The Body Shop also uses packaging which is more sustainable than ever before, and it’s also designed wherever possible to be reused or repurposed, so these are presents which are good for you, even better for the recipient, and also helpful for the environment.

Below are are top picks of The Body Shop’s 2022 Christmas gift offering. For even more brilliant beauty buys, check out our list of the best beauty advent calendars which will help you countdown to Christmas 2022 in the best way.

Oranges & Stockings Spiced Orange Essentials Gift Nostalgic scent £23.00 Buy now Buy now An amazing vegan treat, this wonderful special edition fragrance gift will leave you feeling re-energised and soothed from head to toe. These products have a comforting and nostalgic fragrance of orange peel essential oil.L Lather up in the shower first with the refreshingly scented shower gel which is enriched with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico. Next, dry off and apply rhe light, silky-feeling body yogurt for soft skin. Lastly, keep palms and pinkies feeling soft and hydrated with the hand balm, created with Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana.

The Gift of Joy A variety of scents £23.00 Buy now Buy now The Gift of Joy is a truly special Christmas surprise. Inside, you’ll find everything you need to pamper yourself from head to toe - and it’s all presented in a beautiful chest that can be kept and reused for years to come and will always be a reminder of a thoughtful gift. The set contains: Mango Shower Gel 60ml

Shea Shower Cream 60ml

Shea Body Butter 50ml

Mango Hand Cream 30ml

Shea Lip Butter 10ml

Jute Scrubber The handwoven, reusable gift chest is made with recycled paper and designed by Milan Bhattarai, a long-standing member of Get Paper Industry, The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners since 1989 based in Nepal. The Body Shop Loyalty Club members can get this gift set for just £8 too.

Slather & Glow Face Mask Gift Home spa treats £23.00 Buy now Buy now This mini mask gift has everything you need to whip skin into tip-top condition in just 15 minutes, so it’s the ideal gift for that person who deserved to have a bit of me time but doesn’t actually have that much time in reality - perhaps a new mum or a busy working woman. Smooth on the mimalayan charcoal mask to help purify and give skin a healthy-looking glow, or give skin a wakeup call with nicaraguan coffee mask. Remove impurities with the japanese matcha tea pollution clearing mask and regain that dewy skin look with the refreshing british rose fresh plumping mask. There’s also a headband included to give you that luxury home-spa feeling. Just close your eyes, sit back and refresh yourself and your skin.

Hugs & Kisses Avocado Hand & Lip Duo Budget-friendly present £10.00 Buy now Buy now Give the gift of hydration with this vegan duo of handcream and lip balm. Use the lip care stick to make your lips feel instantly softer and hydrated with one quick slick. Then squeeze out a small amount of the hand balm and massage into hands to leave them feeling soothed from dryness. They are both made with handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana that helps provide financial independence to over 600 women. The set is presented in fun cracker shaped packaging too, so you don’t even need to worry about wrapping the gift - and it’s just £10 - so it’s the perfect budget-friendly gift.

Florals & Frost White Musk Treats A personal present £17.00 Buy now Buy now A beautiful symphony of scents with notes of clean aldehydes, comforting jasmine and sensual white musk, this shower gel and fragrance gift set will be a lovely surprise for anyone to find under the Christmas tree. As well as the wonderul products, there’s also a little handcrafted paper gift card inside, made by The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partner, Get Paper Industry (GPI) in Nepal, so you can write your own personal message before you give the gift to the recipient. This all makes for an extra special personal present.

Clean & Gleam Tea Tree Skincare Gift Perfect skin £15.00 Buy now Buy now This vegan 3-step gift set is the perfect festive treat for those with blemished skin. They’ll be left feeling confident with this gentle yet powerful set though, which means that you’ll be giving the gift of clear skin this Christmas. The set, which is all made with sustainably sourced Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya, includes: Tea Tree Skin Clearing Face Wash 60ml

Tea Tree Clearing Mattifying Toner 60ml

Tea Tree Oil 10ml

The Gift of Wonder Top to toe pampering £23.00 Buy now Buy now Inside this special, wonder-filled Christmas surprise, they’ll find everything they need to love that beautiful body. This gift brings joy to more than one special person too; they support The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners who helped the brand to make it. There’s the Community Fair Trade shea butter, handcrafted by Tungteiya Women’s Shea Butter Association in Ghana. Community Fair Trade Mango seed oil from the women’s cooperatives of Manorama Industries in India; and the natural fibre jute of the soap bag is thanks to Prokritee, the brand’s Community Fair Trade partners in Bangladesh. The handwoven, reusable gift basket made from recycled paper, was created by the women of Get Paper Industry (GPI), the Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners since 1989 based in Nepal. Again, this can be reused for years to come by the gift recipient. The set includes: Mango Shower Gel 60ml

Shea Soap 100g

Shea Body Butter 50ml

Mango Lip Butter 10ml

Shea Hand Balm 30ml

Jute Soap Bag