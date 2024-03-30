Water bills, council tax and phone bills are all going up in price.

Households are about to see a host of essential bills rise steeply as firms roll out their annual 1 April price increases.

Council tax, road tax, broadband, mobile, water and even stamps are all about to jump in price on or around the first of the month, with households urged to check for savings by shopping around and investigating if they are entitled to any discounts. The average annual council tax bill will rise by £106 this year as local authorities seek to maximise revenue to pay for struggling frontline services.

The bill for an average Band D property will increase by 5 per cent to £2,171, according to statistics released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The average household water and sewerage bill in England and Wales will rise by 6 per cent or about £27 to £473 a year from 1 April.

Wessex Water and Anglian Water are at the top end of the scale, with average bills set to increase to £548 and £529 respectively, while Northumbrian customers will see the lowest average bills of £422. Water UK said the funds raised by increased water bills were guaranteed only to fund improvements in water and sewerage systems, and bills would automatically be reduced by the regulator if they were not delivered.

Water UK chief executive David Henderson said: "Next year will see record levels of investment from water companies to secure the security of our water supply in the future and significantly reduce the amount of sewage in rivers and seas."

He said anyone with worries should contact their water company and assured customers that firms would never cut anyone off or “make them use a prepayment meter”.

Most broadband deals and mobile phone contracts will rise by a "completely unacceptable" 7.9 per cent on 1 April. Many of the biggest broadband firms - such as BT, EE, Plusnet, Shell Energy, TalkTalk, Virgin Media and Vodafone - raise prices every April in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the Retail Price Index (RPI) - announced as February as 4 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively - plus an additional 3 per cent, 3.7 per cent or 3.9 per cent.

Uswitch calculated that the increase would cost the individual consumer around £27.19 more a year for broadband and £24.23 for mobile bills on average.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: "There is hope on the horizon, with Ofcom currently weighing up a new ban on inflation-linked and percentage-based price hikes. All mobile and broadband customers should check to see if they are in or out of contract, and consider switching to a cheaper deal as soon as they are able to prevent overpaying.

"This is especially true for anyone who hasn’t moved in the past 18 or 24 months as you’re very likely to be at or nearing the end of your contract and significantly cheaper options will be out there."

Similar to its broadband and mobile contracts, EE is increasing the cost of its subscription television service by 7.9 per cent. EE TV, previously known as BT TV, allows customers to access free-to-air channels as well as premium channels such as TNT Sports, previously BT Sport.

Virgin Media’s 8.8 per cent increase is also extended to its subscription television service and Sky will increase prices by an average of 6.7 per cent for television customers from 1 April. Separately, the annual cost of a TV Licence will rise to £169.50 from 1 April, up from £159, which viewers need to pay to watch or record live TV shows on any channel, regardless of the device used. This includes watching anything via BBC iPlayer.

The government confirmed in the Autumn Statement that vehicle excise duty, or road tax, will rise in line with the RPI from 1 April.