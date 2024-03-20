(Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Amazon Spring Sale is an annual promotional event designed to kick off the spring season with enticing discounts, deals and special offers across a wide range of product categories.

Typically, the Amazon Spring Sale occurs in March or April, coinciding with the arrival of springtime in many parts of the world, allowing Amazon to capitalise on the seasonal shift, as consumers often seek to refresh their wardrobes, upgrade their homes, or prepare for outdoor activities as the weather begins to warm up.

The yearly sale usually spans several days, during which Amazon unveils a plethora of deals and discounts on various products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion items, beauty products, gardening supplies, sports equipment, and more.

Customers can expect to find significant price reductions on popular brands as well as lesser-known ones, making it an ideal time to snag bargains on both essential and luxury items.

In addition to markdowns on individual products, Amazon often offers special promotions during the Spring Sale, such as limited-time lightning deals, bundle offers, and exclusive discounts for Prime members.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2024?

This year's Amazon Spring Sale is running between Wednesday 20 March and Monday 25 March 2024.

What deals are there?

One of the key highlights of the Amazon Spring Sale is its wide selection of deals across different categories.

Electronics enthusiasts can look forward to discounts on smartphones, laptops, tablets, cameras, headphones, and other gadgets, while homeowners may find attractive deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, bedding, home decor, and smart home devices.

Fashionistas can browse through discounted clothing, shoes, accessories, and jewellery to update their spring wardrobe, and outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of deals on camping gear, hiking equipment, gardening tools, and sports apparel.

Here are some of the best deals we've spotted (so far), as part of the sale: