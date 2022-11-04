The fireworks spectacular will return to Legoland Windsor

Visitors to Legoland this weekend will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display.

The popular theme park in Windsor is celebrating Bonfire Night. It is the annual Guy Fawkes Night celebrations in the UK on Saturday (5 November).

To mark the event, Legoland Resort will be putting on firework displays throughout the weekend. And if you are already going to the theme park you can enjoy the Bonfire Night spectacular as part of your entrance fee.

Legoland is located near Windsor in Berkshire. It opened in March 1996 and is among the most visited theme parks in the country. In 2019 it had 2.43m visitors, which was the most in the UK that year.

The theme park not only celebrates Bonfire Night but also has a number of special events throughout the year. The next special event is Legoland at Christmas, running from 26 November to 3 January.

If you want to watch the fireworks spectacular at Legoland - here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

When are the fireworks displays at Legoland?

Legoland Resort Windsor will be putting on fireworks displays throughout the weekend. A display will be held on Friday (4 November), Saturday (5 November) and Sunday (6 November).

On its website, the theme park describes the fireworks as “an awesome display that will be sure to amaze you and your little builders”.

What time do the fireworks displays start?

Legoland have confirmed the start time for the fireworks displays throughout the weekend. The fireworks will begin at 6pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The display is expected to end around 7pm. Legoland has said the theme park will be open 10am to 7pm throughout the weekend.

Advertisement

Do you need tickets for the fireworks display?

Tickets for Legoland Resort Windsor this weekend include the fireworks display. Prices start at £44, according to the theme park’s website.

Legoland says: “Enjoy an AWESOME day at the LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort with all your favourite rides, live shows and attractions followed by some of the best fireworks in the country! Plus, you can transform our incredible fireworks display into exploding LEGO® bricks with our magic Brick glasses that put the ‘spec’ into spectacular.”

The brick glasses have to be bought seperately.

Legoland Windsor. (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/GettyImages)

What do you get with your ticket?

Advertisement

Tickets giving you full access to the Legoland theme park. It also includes the fireworks spectacular display on 4, 5 and 6 November.

On its website, Legoland explains: “From 4th - 6th November, explore the realm of LEGO® MYTHICA, get your LEGOLAND driving license, ride the Dragon and then finish the day with a world class Firework display!

“Join us for our Fireworks Spectacular you and your family will have the chance to stay and play from 10am – 7pm and finish your awesome day with an incredible evening firework show.

“Fireworks start at 6pm* with an awesome display that will be sure to amaze you and your little builders!”

Is there any parking information you need to know?

Advertisement