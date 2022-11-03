Ally Pally fireworks display is one of the most popular in London

The spectacular Bonfire Night display is returning to the world famous Alexandra Palace.

Thousands of people will flock to Ally Pally in north London for a night of fireworks, music and even a family funfair. It is set to be another memorable night for attendees.

Dubbed the ‘Glastonbury of Fireworks’ by ITV, it is an annual fireworks display that takes place at the famous Alexandra Palace. It takes place in the Alexandra Palace Park and has “unrivaled” panoramic views of London.

Built in the Victorian era and opening in 1875, the venue has remained a popular site for concerts, events and much more. It is located in the London Borough of Haringey between Wood Green and Muswell Hill. Here is all you need to know:

When is Ally Pally fireworks display and do you need tickets?

The fireworks display at Alexandra Palace will take place on Saturday (5 November). It is taking place on Bonfire Night itself in 2022.

It is a ticketed event and you need to have purchased tickets in advance. The full address of Ally Pally is: Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London, N22 7AY.

Can you still purchase tickets for the fireworks display?

The Alexandra Palace fireworks display is sold out for 2022. The venue’s website shows that all tickets are sold for this year’s edition of the popular event.

If you don’t have tickets already, then unfortunately you will be out of luck for 2022. It is worth keeping an eye on the Alexandra Palace website for information on when 2023 tickets will be available.

Do you need tickets for the Bier Festival?

The fireworks display is not the only event happening at Alexandra Palace on Bonfire Night. Tickets were also available for the Bier Festival.

On its website, Alexandra Palace explains: “The Bier Festival is a separate, ticketed event. You have to buy an add-on ticket in advance when you buy your fireworks ticket. Please note the Bier Festival is for over 18’s only.”

Tickets are also sold out for the Bier Festival this year, as they are for the firework display itself. The Bier Festival will end at 10.45pm.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Crowds gather to watch fireworks during the 2018 Alexandra Palace Fireworks at Alexandra Palace on November 02, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

What time does the firework display start?

The gates will open at 4pm on Saturday (5 November). There are five areas: the family area, German Bier Festival, Streatlife Village, Ice Rink and Cinema.

The lighting of the bonfire will begin around 6.45pm, before the fire show starts at 7pm. According to Alexandra Palace’s official website, the firework display itself will begin around 8pm.

The fireworks will be followed by Ibiza Anthems Laser Party on the south side of the venue. There will be a Bonfire sing-song and fire show in the family area at around 8.45pm.

The Alexandra Palace fireworks display and the Bier Festival will end at 10.45pm. The finish time is due to a noise curfew.

How can you get to Alexandra Palace?

On its website, Alexanda Palace says: “Due to the national rail strike announced for Saturday 5 November there will be no trains calling at Alexandra Palace Train Station on the day of the Festival. For information and updates visit the Great Northern website.

“The best alternative public transport route (for those of you arriving from the east side of the venue) is via Wood Green Tube Station, which is a 20 minute walk to Alexandra Palace. Please note that there is no bus service between Wood Green and the Palace. Plan leave plenty of time to arrive for the attractions you want to enjoy!

