There are alternative ways to celebrate 5 November with your family - here are some of the best for people of all ages

Fireworks have become synonymous with bonfire night, but setting off fireworks in the back garden or going to watch an organised firework display isn’t the only way to celebrate the ocassion. Fireworks aren’t appropriate for everyone; they can startle pets and also upset little ones because of the loud noises they make - and they are expensive. In addition, not everybody has outdoor space to be able to have their own fireworks display.

So, if fireworks aren’t the right thing for you and your family, take a look at our seven suggestions below for alternative - and budget friendly - ways that you can all enjoy bonfire night. If you would still like a little bit of sparkle, without the big bangs, then take a look at our guide of the best places to buy sparklers too.

We know that, no matter what you do in your own home, the chances are you will hear fireworks on the night of 5 November, but this is how to calm your pet down if they become upset on bonfire night.

1. Put fairy lights in your garden Using fireworks isn't the only way to light up the night on 5 November. You can add some fairy lights to your garden to add a bit of sparkle, and the best thing about fairy lights is they are safe so children can enjoy them - and they're also quiet too of course so pets won't be troubled either. You can also place battery lights in mason jars and grab some glowsticks for the kids too.

2. Cook and enjoy a hearty meal One of the best ways of getting the family together on bonfire night is to cook and eat a hearty meal together. Think warm and traditional dishes which will keep everyone warm on a chilly November night. We suggest bangers and mash, pie and pies, chilli, casserole or hotdogs and burgers with chips.

3. Bake a yummy sweet treat Another tasty way to enjoy 5 November is to bake a classic bonfire treat for dessert. Think parkin, apple pie, fruit crumble, cake and custard.

4. Get crafty with the kids The kids can get creative and create their own fireworks. For example, they could have fun splatting multicoloured paints on black card or, for a less messy alternative, they could use brightly coloured crayons to draw their own bonfire scene.